Iranian Military Leader Warns of US Retaliation for Threats to Security and Strategic Shipping Lanes

The commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps has warned of a strong response to any actions targeting Iran's security or threatening its strategic shipping lanes, including the Strait of Hormuz. This comes after the US military announced strikes on Iranian military targets, targeting surveillance capabilities and communication systems. The region has seen escalating warnings and threats between Iran and the US regarding maritime security and freedom of navigation.

صعّد قائد القوة الجوفضائية الإيرانية من لهجته تجاه الولايات المتحدة، مؤكداً أن بلاده سترد بقوة على أي تحركات تستهدف أمنها أو تهدد الممرات البحرية الاستراتيجية في المنطقة، وعلى رأسها مضيق هرمز.

ونقلت وسائل إعلام إيرانية عن المسؤول العسكري قوله إن"المنطقة ستتحول إلى جحيم للأميركيين طالما أنهم يريدون جعل مضيق هرمز غير آمن". وكالة مهر: سماع دوي انفجارات قوية في العاصمة الإيرانية طهران Bحرين تطلق صافرات الإنذار وتدعو السكان إلى التوجه لأماكن آمنة وتأتي هذه التصريحات في أعقاب سلسلة من العمليات العسكرية والضربات التي أعلنت الولايات المتحدة تنفيذها ضد أهداف داخل إيران، حيث أكدت القيادة المركزية الأميركية أن غاراتها استهدفت قدرات المراقبة العسكرية وأنظمة الاتصالات والدفاع الجوي الإيرانية، معتبرة أن تلك العمليات جاءت رداً على ما وصفته بتهديدات للمصالح الأميركية وحركة الملاحة الدولية.

ويُعد مضيق هرمز أحد أهم الممرات البحرية في العالم، إذ تمر عبره نسبة كبيرة من صادرات النفط والغاز العالمية، ما يجعل أي تهديد لأمنه محل اهتمام دولي واسع. قد شهدت المنطقة خلال الفترة الأخيرة تصاعداً في التحذيرات المتبادلة بين إيران والولايات المتحدة بشأن حرية الملاحة والأمن البحري. في المقابل، لم يصدر تعليق فوري من الجانب الأميركي على التصريحات الأخيرة لقائد القوة الجوفضائية الإيرانية، بينما تواصل واشنطن التأكيد على التزامها بحماية الملاحة الدولية وتأمين حركة السفن التجارية في الخليج





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Iran US Military Threats Shipping Lanes Strait Of Hormuz

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