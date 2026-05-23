Iran's Revolutionary Guards planning to kill Ivanka Trump; Egypt to host major sports event in its history; Minister Sharif at BRICS minister's meeting in India; NCDWC on declaration for alternative dispute resolution in BRICS countries

The text discusses three separate topics. The first topic is an alleged plot by an element affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) to kill Ivanka Trump, as stated by an anonymous military source from Iran accused of plotting against Trump.

نيويورك بوست: عنصر مرتبط بالحرس الثوري خطط لقتل إيفانكا ترامب; مصدر عسكري إيراني: قواتنا المسلحة أعدت سيناريوهات جديدة لأي حماقة محتملة من العدوبركي آل الشيخ; مصر ستشهد أحد أكبر الفعاليات الرياضية في تاريخها على مدار 100 عام الماضية; شارك المستشار محمود حلمي الشريف ـ وزير العدل ـ في الاجتماع الثالث لوزراء العدل لدول تجمع"بريكس" في مدينة أحمد آباد بدولة الهند خلال يومي 21، 22 مايو الجاري.

وألقى خلال الاجتماع كلمة مصر التي أشاد خلالها برئاسة دولة الهند للدورة الحالية لمجموعة دول"بريكس", وأعرب عن حرص مصر على المشاركة النشطة والفعالة في اجتماعات وآليات تجمع بريكس، وتعزيز التعاون الدولي بينها في جميع النواحي، بما في ذلك الموضوعات القانونية والقضائية. وأضاف أن هذا الاجتماع يأتي في مرحلة تتزايد فيها الحاجة إلى نظم عدالة أكثر مرونة وفعالية، قادرة على الاستجابة للتحديات القانونية والمؤسسية المعاصرة، فلم تعد العدالة تُقاس ـ فقط ـ بالقدرة على اللجوء إلى المحاكم، وإنما بمدى سرعة الإجراءات، ووضوح القواعد، وكفاءة المؤسسات، وتوافر بدائل قانونية فعالة لتسوية المنازعات





Shorouk_News / 🏆 13. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Plot Against Trump Revolutionary Guards Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Ivanka Trump

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Egypt Denies Opening of Somaliland Region's Embassy in Jerusalem Occupied TerritoryWhile acknowledging the opening of Somaliland region's embassy in Jerusalem, Egypt denied it, expressing its disapproval in a strained conversation between President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu regarding the Iran agreement.

Read more »

Israeli Officials: Trump Informed Tel Aviv Any Iran Deal Must Include Uranium Removal Gaza Peace Envoy: Benyamin's Actions Unacceptable and Shameful FIFA Announces New Suspension for Al AhlyIsraeli officials have confirmed that US President Donald Trump has informed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that any agreement with Iran must include the removal of uranium. Meanwhile, a Gaza peace envoy has criticized the actions of Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, describing them as unacceptable and shameful. Additionally, FIFA has announced a new suspension for Egyptian club Al Ahly.

Read more »

News TextThe text discusses various topics such as the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps's statement about passing 31 ships and oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz in coordination with them, criticism of European countries against Israel regarding the detention of Gaza flotilla activists, the regular meeting of the National Council for Child and Family Development, the launch of initiatives and programs in the governorates of Sohag and Qena to support and protect children and their families, particularly in the governorates of Upper Egypt, and the launch of various initiatives in the governorates, such as initiatives to combat child marriage and initiatives to support girls' health and raise awareness of health issues related to them.

Read more »

Workers' Holiday in the Private Sector: From the 26th of May until the 31st of May, 2026The Minister of Labor has announced a holiday for employees in the private sector from the 26th of May to the 31st of May, 2026.

Read more »

Palestinian Health Minister Warns of Collapse of Palestinian Health System Amid Gaza CrisisPalestinian Health Minister Ma'id Abu Ramadan warns of the collapse of the Palestinian health system under the pressure of catastrophic conditions that no healthcare system in the world can withstand. He highlighted the horrific details of the unprecedented crisis that is engulfing Gaza, referring to the systematic destruction of hospitals, clinics, ambulances, laboratories, pharmacies, and the closure of cancer centers and specialized clinics.

Read more »

News TextNews text about students' results in Egypt

Read more »