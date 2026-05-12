Israel Military Operations in Gaza Area Intensify

The Israeli military is intensifying its operations in the Gaza area, with large-scale engineering and military projects underway. The projects include the construction of new roads, the removal of large areas of land and vegetation, the establishment of military bases and fortifications, and the construction of defensive walls along the border areas. The Israeli military is also concerned about the possibility of a transition from 'defense' to 'broader military operations' due to the increasing strength of Hamas and the increasing number of violations of military positions.

تجارب هندسية وعسكرية واسعة تشهد الحدود المحيطة بقطاع غزة، مع تعزيز البنية العسكرية الإسرائيلية في المناطق الحدودية. تشير تقديرات إسرائيلية إلى احتمال الانتقال من 'الدفاع' إلى 'عمليات عسكرية أوسع'.

تحصد أعمال الهندسة الإسرائيلية شق طرق جديدة، وإزالة مساحات واسعة من الأراضي والنباتات، وتصنع مواقع عسكرية وتحصينات وجدران دفاعية على امتداد المناطق الحدودية. يواجه الجيش الإسرائيلي تحديات في التصدي لحركة حماس، وتزايد عدد الانتهاكات التي تشهدها المواقع الأمامية. إسرائيل تشهد طفرة في البناء داخل الأراضي الفلسطينية، مع مراعاة حماية مواقع جديدة. يخشى الضباط من احتمال الانتقال من 'الدفاع' إلى 'عمليات عسكرية أوسع' قريبًا، مع زيادة قوة حماس وتزايد عدد الانتهاكات





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Israel Gaza Military Operations Engineering Projects Hamas Border Areas Military Bases Fortifications Defensive Walls

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