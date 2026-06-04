Israeli Military Withdraws from South Lebanon Amid Political Tensions

The Israeli military has begun withdrawing troops from southern Lebanon, following the announcement of a ceasefire agreement with Lebanon. However, the situation remains tense as the military continues to target Hezbollah infrastructure and infrastructure. The agreement, which was supposed to put an end to the ongoing escalation, has sparked political tensions in Israel, with calls for the cabinet to convene to approve the agreement.

تتواصل التطورات السياسية والعسكرية على الساحة اللبنانية الإسرائيلية وسط مساعٍ دولية للتوصل إلى وقف لإطلاق النار يضع حدًا للتصعيد المستمر. جيش الاحتلال يبدأ بسحب قواته من جنوب لبنان، وغضب سياسي واسع في إسرائيل بعد اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار مع لبنان، ارتفع ضحايا العدوان الإسرائيلي على جنوب لبنان لـ 6 شهداء و10 مصابين.

لبنان.. عون : تنفيذ وقف إطلاق النار قد يبدأ خلال 24 ساعة من الموافقة، إسرائيل: القتال مستمر في لبنان، ووفقًا لتقرير عرضته فضائية «العربية»، رغم الإعلان عن اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار «المشروط»، أكد المتحدث باسم الجيش الإسرائيلي أفيخاي أدرعي أن القتال في الجنوب اللبناني مستمر، مشيراً إلى استمرار استهداف منشآت وبنى تابعة لحزب الله.

البيان شدد على أن العمليات العسكرية لم تتوقف وأن القوات الإسرائيلية تواصل ضرب أهداف في العمق، أدرعي حذّر السكان من التوجه نحو جنوب نهر الزهراني حتى إشعار آخر، مؤكداً أن أي شخص يتجه جنوباً يعرض حياته للخطر. وهذا الموقف يعكس تناقضاً بين الإعلان السياسي عن وقف النار وبين الواقع الميداني الذي يشهد استمرار العمليات العسكرية





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