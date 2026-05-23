Israeli Prime Minister Fears Progress in Iran Talks

The Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, expressed severe concerns about the current negotiations between the United States and Iran and the potential agreement that could extend the present ceasefire and initiate wider talks on the Iranian nuclear program and regional security issues. Netanyahu expressed his concern for the potential granting of political and economic benefits to Iran without adequate guarantees that would limit its military and nuclear capabilities in the long term. He also emphasized the importance of maintaining current military and political pressure on Iran to achieve comprehensive goals.

كشفت مصادر إسرائيلية مطلعة أن رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو يشعر بقلق بالغ إزاء الاتفاق الجاري بحثه بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، بسبب مؤشرات على تقدم الجهود الدبلوماسية الرامية للتوصل لتفاهم قد يمدد التهدئة الحالية ويفتح الباب أمام مفاوضات أوسع بشأن البرنامج النووي الإيراني والقضايا الأمنية الإقليمية.

وذكر موقع أكسيوس نقلاً عن مسؤولين إسرائيليين ومصادر مطلعة على الاتصالات الجارية، أن نتنياهو عبّر خلال الأيام الأخيرة عن مخاوفه من أن يؤدي الاتفاق المقترح إلى منح طهران مكاسب سياسية واقتصادية دون الحصول على ضمانات كافية تحد من قدراتها العسكرية والنووية على المدى البعيد. وأشارت المصادر إلى أن رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي يرى أن الضغوط العسكرية والسياسية الحالية على إيران يجب أن تستمر لتحقيق أهداف أكثر شمولاً.

وبحسب التقرير، شهدت الأيام الماضية اتصالاً هاتفياً وصف بالصعب بين نتنياهو والرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب، تناول مسودة اتفاق جديد أعده وسطاء إقليميون بهدف تضييق الفجوات بين الموقفين الأميركي والإيراني. ونقل موقع أكسيوس عن أحد المصادر أن نتنياهو أبدى انزعاجاً شديداً من الاتجاه الذي تسلكه المفاوضات، معتبراً أن أي اتفاق يجب أن يتضمن التزامات إيرانية واضحة وقابلة للتحقق بشأن برنامجها النووي ونفوذها الإقليمي. مسودة باكستان تتحرك بين واشنطن وطهران وترامب يلوح بخيار الحرب أو التوقيع.

وتشير المعلومات المتداولة إلى أن المقترح الجديد يتضمن ترتيبات أولية لتمديد التهدئة الحالية وبدء فترة تفاوض رسمية حول ملفات تشمل البرنامج النووي الإيراني ومستقبل العقوبات الاقتصادية وأمن الملاحة في الخليج ومضيق هرمز. كما شاركت عدة دول إقليمية في جهود الوساطة، من بينها قطر وباكستان، إلى جانب مساهمات من دول أخرى في المنطقة. في المقابل، يواصل ترامب التأكيد على أن الخيار الدبلوماسي لا يزال مطروحاً، رغم إقراره بأن فرص التوصل إلى اتفاق نهائي ما زالت غير مضمونة.

وأفادت تقارير أميركية بأن الإدارة الأميركية تدرس الملاحظات الإيرانية الأخيرة وتُجري مشاورات مع حلفائها الإقليميين قبل اتخاذ قرار نهائي بشأن المضي قدماً في الاتفاق أو العودة إلى خيارات أكثر تشدداً. ويرى مراقبون أن التحفظات الإسرائيلية تعكس تبايناً في الرؤى بين واشنطن وتل أبيب حول كيفية التعامل مع الملف الإيراني.

فبينما تفضل الإدارة الأميركية منح المسار الدبلوماسي فرصة إضافية، تخشى إسرائيل أن يؤدي أي اتفاق مؤقت إلى تخفيف الضغوط على طهران دون معالجة كاملة للتهديدات التي تعتبرها مرتبطة بالبرنامج النووي والصاروخي الإيراني. مع استمرار المشاورات بين الأطراف المعنية، تبقى نتيجة المفاوضات غير محسومة، في وقت تراقب فيه العواصم الإقليمية والدولية تطورات الملف عن كثب نظراً لما قد يترتب على أي اتفاق محتمل من انعكاسات مباشرة على أمن واستقرار منطقة الشرق الأوسط





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