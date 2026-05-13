Israel Reports 18 Military Deaths, 910 Injuries in South Lebanon Clashes

The Israeli military has reported 18 military deaths and 910 injuries in the ongoing clashes with Hezbollah in southern Lebanon since the resumption of hostilities on March 3.

أعلنت الجبهة الداخلية الإسرائيلية تفعيل صفارات الإنذار في أفيفيم بالجليل الأعلى إثر اختراق مسيرة معادية. إسرائيل تحتجز مسئولًا أمميًا رفيعًا في مطار «بن جوريون» بسبب زيارة سابقة إلى غزة.

هند الضاوي: إسرائيل اكتشفت بقاء قوة حزب الله فاتجهت للتفاوض. هند الضاوي: الدعم الأمريكي هو سبب بقاء إسرائيل في المنطقة. زلزال عسكري في إسرائيل.. جبهات مشتعلة وخسائر متصاعدة تهز جيش الاحتلال.

قتلى ومصابون في صفوف جيش الاحتلال.. هزة ضخمة في أركان إسرائيل| تفاصيل. جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي كشف عن حصيلة جديدة لخسائره البشرية جراء المعارك المستمرة على الحدود الجنوبية للبنان، منذ استئناف المواجهات مطلع مارس الماضي. وذكر جيش الاحتلال، في بيان رسمي، أن عدد القتلى بلغ 18 ضابطًا وجنديًا، فيما ارتفع عدد المصابين إلى 910 عسكريين خلال الفترة نفسها.

وأضاف البيان أن الأسبوعين الأخيرين شهدا وحدهما إصابة 190 عنصرًا، بينهم 114 إصابة متوسطة و52 إصابة خطيرة، في مؤشر على حدة التصعيد العسكري المتواصل. وتأتي هذه التطورات بالتزامن مع استمرار الاشتباكات بين جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي وحزب الله، وسط توتر متزايد يشهده جنوب لبنان منذ تجدد العمليات العسكرية





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Israel Hezbollah South Lebanon Military Clashes Injuries Deaths

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