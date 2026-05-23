Israeli Defense Forces Raise Alert Level Amid Possible Escalation with Iran

The Israeli Defense Forces have raised their alert level in anticipation of a potential escalation with Iran, closely monitoring the American-Iranian nuclear deal and fearing a relaxation of sanctions without addressing the nuclear issue. Meanwhile, the U.S. administration is considering all options regarding Iran, and the Israeli military is urging the political leadership to choose between a deal with Lebanon or expanding military freedom of action. Additionally, the U.S. administration was reportedly preparing a new round of military strikes against Iran on Friday, with some U.S. military personnel canceling their plans for a holiday in anticipation of such action.

أفادت القناة الـ12 العبرية، بأن جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي أعلن حالة التأهب القصوى تحسبًا لتصعيد محتمل مع إيران، حيث تراقب تل أبيب عن كثب مسودة "اتفاق أمريكي إيراني" وتخشى منح طهران تخفيفًا للعقوبات دون معالجة الملف النووي.

المفاوضات الأمريكية الإيرانيةوأشارت القناة العبرية، إلى أن مسؤولين إسرائيليين أكدوا وجود تفاهم مع واشنطن بعدم السماح لإيران بالاحتفاظ بقدرات تخصيب اليورانيوم، إلى جانب أن المؤسسة الأمنية تستعد لاحتمال صدور قرار من الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب بتنفيذ عمل عسكري ضد إيران خلال الأيام المقبلة. مصادر : إدارة ترامب كانت تستعد لشن ضربات جديدة ضد إيران أمس الجمعةالبيت الأبيض: كل الخيارات بشأن إيران مطروحة في جميع الأوقاتإيران : نقدر جهد دول المنطقة والاتفاق يحتاج إلى إرادة أمريكية صادقةأمريكا تواصل المفاوضات مع إيران..

وطهران تستعد لأي عدوانونوهت إلى أن التقديرات الإسرائيلية بأن المفاوضات لن تُفضي إلى اتفاق وأن الخيار العسكري سيُنفَّذ، ويطالب قادة عسكريين؛ القيادة السياسية بحسم موقفها بين اتفاق مع لبنان أو توسيع حرية العمل العسكري. وفي وقت سابق، كشفت شبكة "CBS" الإخبارية الأمريكية نقلا عن مصادر مطّلعة أن إدارة ترامب كانت تستعد الجمعة لجولة جديدة من الضربات العسكرية ضد إيران. وأشارت المصادر إلى بعض أفراد الجيش الأمريكي ألغوا خططهم لعطلة يوم الذكرى تحسبا لاحتمال تنفيذ ضربات





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