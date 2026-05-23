Israeli Airstrikes in Lebanon: 10 Killed, Targeting Syrian Border Area

Israel launched new airstrikes in Lebanon on Saturday, following earlier strikes that resulted in the deaths of 10 people, according to media and the government in Beirut. The strikes targeted a region near the Syrian border.

شنت إسرائيل غارات جوية جديدة في لبنان يوم السبت بعد غارات سابقة أسفرت عن استشهاد 10 أشخاص، وفقًا لوسائل الإعلام والحكومة في بيروت، مستهدفة منطقة بالقرب من الحدود السورية.

زيلينسكي: من غير العادل حصول أوكرانيا على عضوية الاتحاد الأوروبي بدون صوتعدوان إثيوبي.. الجيش السوداني يسقط مسيرة أرسلتها أديس باباالرئيس الصيني يدعو إلى تكثيف جهود إنقاذ المفقودين عقب انفجار بمنجم فحم"موديز" و"ستاندرد آند بورز" تبقيان التصنيف الائتماني للكويت عند (A1) و(AA-)الخارجية الفرنسية: نواصل العمل للانتقال إلى المرحلة الثانية من اتفاق شرم الشيخالصومال: مقتل 6 عناصر من حركة الشباب جراء ضربة جوية بمحافظة شبيليخط أحمر..

البيت الأبيض لن يسمح باحتفاظ طهران باليورانيوم عالي التخصيبالسلطات الأمريكية تأمر بإجلاء آلاف الأشخاص بسبب تسرب كيميائي في كاليفورنيانائب وزير الحج السعودي: اكتمال تجهيزات المشاعر المقدسة لاستقبال ضيوف الرحمنمصرع 82 شخصا وفقدان 9 آخرين إثر انفجار بمنجم فحم شمال الصين





ElBaladOfficial / 🏆 11. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

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