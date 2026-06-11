A report by Yediot Aharonot reveals that Israel has become the most targeted state for boycott, with a growing number of countries and organizations imposing sanctions on the country. The article highlights the challenges faced by Israel in maintaining its international relations and the appointment of a new minister for the economy, Dr. Hussein Eisa, who will be responsible for overseeing the government's economic policies and initiatives.

Israel becomes the most targeted state for boycott , according to a report by Yediot Aharonot. The report cites the increasing number of countries and organizations that have imposed sanctions on Israel , highlighting the challenges faced by the country in maintaining its international relations.

The article also mentions the appointment of a new minister for the economy, Dr. Hussein Eisa, who will be responsible for overseeing the government's economic policies and initiatives. The report concludes by emphasizing the importance of maintaining a balance between security and economic interests in the region





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Israel Boycott Sanctions International Relations Economy Dr. Hussein Eisa

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