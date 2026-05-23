Israeli Official Blames Trump's Advisor for Pressuring Him Against War Against Iran, Suggests That a Deal is Close Between Iran and Trump, and That the US Plans to Open the Strait of Hormuz

An Israeli official claimed that Trump's adviser, Steve Weinstein, is exerting pressure on Trump to avoid a war with Iran. According to the official, a deal between Iran and Trump is almost complete. CNN reports that many Gulf leaders have encouraged Trump to accept Iran's offer.

NEWS TEXT:

افادت القناة 12 العبرية نقلا عن مسؤول إسرائيلي، قوله أن مستشار ترامبـ ، ستيف ويتكوف يحاول التوصل لاتفاق بأي ثمن ويمارس ضغوطا هائلة على ترامب لعدم استئناف الحرب.

قناة 13: تقديرات إسرائيلية تشير إلى تزايد فرص التوصل لاتفاق بين واشنطن وطهران.

ترامب : اتفاق وشيك مع إيران.. وفتح مضيق هرمز قريب (CNN)

CNN : قادة الخليج شجعوا ترامب على قبول المقترح الإيراني





ElBaladOfficial / 🏆 11. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

امشاة البحرية الأمريكية ينفذون تمرين استجابة سريعة في مقر السفارة بكاراكاس.وزارة الحج والعمرة السعودية: استمرار العمل على تسخير الإمكانات التقنية والبشرية كافة لخدمة ضيوف الرحم

Israel Iran US Middle East CNN State Department Official Trump Advisor Occupational Safety And Health Administration Cable News Network

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tomo Wicker: Divergent Indicators of US-Iran NegotiationsFormer US National Security Advisor Tom Wicker expressed uncertainty about the current state of US-Iran negotiations, citing contradictory information received from an Iranian source regarding the absence of a deal so far, while postponing the visit of the Pakistani Army Chief to Iran. Wicker emphasized the role of Pakistan as a mediator while waiting for clearer indications from Iran regarding gradual reductions in differences. Furthermore, Wicker highlighted that the gap between the two parties is shrinking, but it does not necessarily mean the approach to a final agreement. He also mentioned the continued efforts of diplomatic channels and the complexity of the negotiations.

Read more »

صور أقمار صناعية تكشف تضرر قواعد إسرائيلية خلال الحرب مع إيرانNews text about satellite images revealing damage to Israeli military bases during the conflict with Iran.

Read more »

Israeli Defense Forces Raise Alert Level Amid Possible Escalation with IranThe Israeli Defense Forces have raised their alert level in anticipation of a potential escalation with Iran, closely monitoring the American-Iranian nuclear deal and fearing a relaxation of sanctions without addressing the nuclear issue. Meanwhile, the U.S. administration is considering all options regarding Iran, and the Israeli military is urging the political leadership to choose between a deal with Lebanon or expanding military freedom of action. Additionally, the U.S. administration was reportedly preparing a new round of military strikes against Iran on Friday, with some U.S. military personnel canceling their plans for a holiday in anticipation of such action.

Read more »

Iran's Revolutionary Guards planning to kill Ivanka Trump; Egypt to host major sports event in its history; Minister Sharif at BRICS minister's meeting in India; NCDWC on declaration for alternative dispute resolution in BRICS countriesThe text discusses three separate topics. The first topic is an alleged plot by an element affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) to kill Ivanka Trump, as stated by an anonymous military source from Iran accused of plotting against Trump.

Read more »

إدارة ترامب يبعد إسرائيل عن المفاوضات مع إيران وتواجه صعوبة في التواصل مع واشنطن حول المحادثات مع إيرانThe New York Times reported that the Trump administration has completely isolated Israel from negotiations with Iran, and Israeli security sources say that Israeli leaders barely participate in the ceasefire talks between the US and Iran. The report suggests that Israeli leaders rely on their contacts with regional leaders and diplomats to gather information about the negotiations between Washington and Tehran, as the US has not provided much information on the matter.

Read more »

Americas Secretary of State Demands Urgent Attention to Iran Nuclear Deal, Criticizes Instability in Gulf Amid Escalating TensionsUS Secretary of State Marco Rubio on a visit to India said the Iran nuclear deal was a top priority. He also emphasized the need for oil traffic to remain open in the strategic strait of Hormuz. He also mentioned there is a 'real opportunity' to make progress in negotiations with Iran in the region and hopes for good news soon regarding diplomatic efforts.

Read more »