Israelis Worry as Trump's Relations with Netanyahu Change, as Iran Talks Loom

Israeli newspaper 'Maariv' reports on growing anxiety and anger among political circles in Tel Aviv over a perceived shift in Donald Trump's relationship with Benjamin Netanyahu, amid ongoing negotiations between the US and Iran over a temporary nuclear deal.

كشفت صحيفة 'معاريف' الإسرائيلية عن تصاعد حالة القلق والغضب داخل الأوساط السياسية في تل أبيب، على خلفية ما وصفته بـ'تغيير دونالد ترامب لطبيعة علاقته مع بنيامين نتنياهو'، في ظل المفاوضات الجارية بين واشنطن وطهران بشأن اتفاق مؤقت يتعلق بإيران والملف النووي.

استنفار أمني بمحيط البيت الأبيض .. تكرار محاولات الاغتيال يعيد شبح استهداف ترامب مصدر إسرائيلي: ترامب لن يوقع اتفاقا دون إزالة اليورانيوم الإيرانيتسريبات تكشف بنود اتفاق ترامب وإيران.. وملف النووي مؤجلزفاف نجل ترامب في الباهاما بحضور 40 شخصًا فقط..

وغياب الرئيس الأمريكي ذكرت الصحيفة أن رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو حاول خلال الأسابيع الأخيرة التواصل مباشرة مع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب، إلا أن الأخير لم يستجب لطلباته، واكتفى بإرسال مساعديه لإطلاعه على تطورات المحادثات مع إيران، وهو ما اعتبرته مصادر إسرائيلية ‘تطورًا غير معتاد’ في العلاقات بين الجانبين. وبحسب ‘معاريف’, فإن الإدارة الأمريكية تسعى لإظهار التحرك ضد إيران باعتباره ‘جهدًا إقليميًا واسعًا’ تقوده واشنطن بالتعاون مع دول الخليج، وليس تحركًا مرتبطًا بإسرائيل أو بقيادة نتنياهو.

وأشارت الصحيفة إلى أن ترامب تعمد خلال خطاباته الأخيرة توجيه الشكر إلى السعودية والإمارات وقطر والكويت، دون الإشارة إلى إسرائيل، ما أثار صدمة داخل القدس، التي ترى أن واشنطن بدأت تُبعد تل أبيب عن صدارة المشهد السياسي في المنطقة. كما أوضحت ‘معاريف’ أن إسرائيل تتابع بقلق بنود التفاهمات الناشئة بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، والتي تشمل تمديد وقف إطلاق النار لمدة 60 يومًا، وإعادة فتح مضيق هرمز، وتخفيف الضغوط الاقتصادية على طهران، بينما يتم تأجيل مناقشة الملف النووي إلى مرحلة لاحقة.

وأضافت الصحيفة أن المؤسسة السياسية الإسرائيلية تخشى من حصول إيران على مكاسب اقتصادية وسياسية كبيرة قبل تقديم تنازلات حقيقية بشأن برنامجها النووي، وسط مخاوف متزايدة من تراجع نفوذ إسرائيل داخل البيت الأبيض. ونقلت ‘معاريف’ عن مصادر مطلعة قولها إن ترامب يسعى لتحقيق إنجاز دبلوماسي يُهدئ أسواق الطاقة ويمنع اندلاع حرب إقليمية، لكنه في الوقت نفسه لا يريد أن يظهر وكأنه يتحرك لخدمة مصالح نتنياهو أو إسرائيل





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