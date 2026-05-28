Israeli Occupation Forces Claim to Have Killed Thousands of Hezbollah Fighters, Cut Ties with UN Office

The Israeli occupation forces claimed to have killed thousands of Hezbollah fighters, according to unverified claims. They also decided to cut ties with the UN office of the Secretary-General, citing the inclusion of Israeli entities in a report on sexual violence related to conflicts.

زعم جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي أنه استطاع تكبيد حزب الله أعداد كبيرة من مقاتليه، برقم يترجم في الغالب إلى آلاف بحسب المزاعم التي لا يوجد ما يؤكدها.

وقال جيش الاحتلال أنه قتل ثلث قوات حزب الله في لبنان. خارجية الاحتلال تقرر قطع علاقاتها بمكتب الأمين العام للأمم المتحدةاتصال هاتفي بين وزير الخارجية ونظيره الكويتي للتأكيد على تضامن مصر مع دولة الكويت الشقيقةوزير الخزانة الأمريكي: أيام ترهيب طهران للمنطقة والعالم انتهتأخطر تصريح منذ بداية الهدنة.. نتنياهو يطالب جيش الاحتلال بالسيطرة على 70% من غزةالبرلمان العربي يدين الهجوم بالصواريخ والطائرات المسيرة على دولة الكويتموافقة ترامب ملزمة..

أكسيوس: اتفاق أمريكي إيراني بشأن مذكرة تفاهم لـ60 يوماوزير دفاع الاحتلال الإسرائيلي: سنواصل العمل لإزالة التهديدات في كل الجبهاتهجوم على نائبة بالكونجرس بسبب ارتدائها الحجاب خلال احتفالات عيد الأضحىنتنياهو : قواتنا عبرت نهر الليطاني في لبنان وسنواصل ضرب حزب اللهمصر تدين بأشد العبارات الهجمات على دولة الكويت الشقيقة وتؤكد تضامنها الكامل معها وذكر متحدث عسكري إسرائيلي: منخرطون باستمرار في التصدي لتهديد الطائرات المسيرة، فيما أمر رئيس الأركان بتكثيف الضربات الموجهة لحزب الله، موجها قواته نحو تدمير بنيته بشكل ممنهج. واردف المتحدث العسكري الإسرائيلي: لن نتراجع في أي ساحة ونحن على أهبة الاستعداد للعودة لقتال إيران إذا لزم الأمر.

وقال الجيش الإسرائيلي أنه قضى على نحو 800 عنصر من حزب الله منذ سريان وقف إطلاق النار وصفى قادة ميدانيين رئيسيين لحزب الله في لبنان خلال الأسبوعين الماضيين. من جانبه، أفادت وزارة خارجية الاحتلال الإسرائيلي أنهم قرروا قطع علاقاتهم مع مكتب الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة أنطونيو جوتيريش. أضافت وزارة الخارجية الإسرائيلية أن القرار يأتي بعد إدراج كيانات إسرائيلية في ملحق تقرير العنف الجنسي المرتبط بالنزاعات





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Hezbollah Israeli Occupation Forces UN Office Of The Secretary-General Sexual Violence Related To Conflicts Israeli Entities

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