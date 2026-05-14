INEOS tanker crosses the Strait of Hormuz amid security tensions in the Gulf

New shipping data and reports indicate that an oil tanker linked to INEOS has crossed the Strait of Hormuz, drawing attention from energy markets and shipping companies amid ongoing security tensions in the Gulf region, which is a critical gateway for global oil shipments.

أظهرت بيانات وتقارير ملاحية حديثة أن ناقلة نفط مرتبطة بشركة آينوس INEOS عبرت مضيق هرمز، في خطوة لفتت انتباه أسواق الطاقة وشركات الشحن البحري، وسط استمرار التوترات الأمنية في منطقة الخليج العربي التي تعد من أهم الممرات الحيوية لنقل النفط عالمياً.

وبحسب معلومات صادرة عن منصات تتبع السفن الدولية، فإن الناقلة واصلت رحلتها عبر المضيق بصورة طبيعية، في وقت تراقب فيه شركات الطاقة العالمية وحكومات غربية تطورات الوضع الأمني في الممر البحري الاستراتيجي الذي يمر عبره نحو خُمس إمدادات النفط العالمية يومياً. وأشارت التقارير إلى أن حركة الملاحة في المنطقة لا تزال مستمرة، رغم المخاوف المتعلقة بأي تصعيد قد يؤثر على تدفقات الطاقة العالمية.

كوريا الجنوبية تتهم إيران بالهجوم على سفينة تابعة لها وتستبعد تورط جهة أخرىالرئيس الصيني: علاقتنا مع أمريكا يجب أن تكون مبنية على الشراكةويُعد مضيق هرمز أحد أكثر النقاط حساسية في تجارة النفط الدولية، إذ يربط بين الخليج العربي وبحر العرب، وتعتمد عليه دول رئيسية مصدرة للخام مثل السعودية والإمارات والكويت والعراق وإيران. وشهدت المنطقة خلال السنوات الماضية حوادث استهداف واحتجاز لسفن تجارية وناقلات نفط، ما دفع العديد من شركات الشحن إلى تعزيز إجراءات السلامة ورفع مستويات التأهب أثناء عبور السفن.

وتأتي عملية العبور الأخيرة في ظل ارتفاع حالة الحذر بين شركات النقل البحري، خاصة مع تزايد التحذيرات الأمنية المرتبطة بالأوضاع الجيوسياسية في الشرق الأوسط. كما دفعت تلك التطورات بعض شركات التأمين البحري إلى إعادة تقييم المخاطر المتعلقة بالسفن العابرة للمياه الإقليمية القريبة من إيران، الأمر الذي انعكس على تكاليف الشحن وأسعار التأمين.

من جهتها، لم تصدر الشركة تعليقاً رسمياً بشأن تفاصيل الرحلة أو طبيعة الشحنة المنقولة، غير أن مراقبين في قطاع الطاقة اعتبروا استمرار عبور الناقلات مؤشراً على تمسك الشركات العالمية بالحفاظ على سلاسل الإمداد وعدم تعطيل صادرات النفط رغم التوترات السياسية والأمنية





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INEOS Strait Of Hormuz Global Oil Shipments Security Tensions Shipping Companies

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