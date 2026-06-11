Kayla, Daughter of Dina Smair Ghannam and Ramzi Razzan, Captures Attention in Latest Appearance with Mom at a Festival

Kayla, the daughter of Dina Smair Ghannam and Ramzi Razzan, has captured the attention of many in her latest appearance with her mother at a festival. She wore a hijab and a necklace with a religious symbol, evoking comparisons to her late grandmother, Dalal Abd El-Aziz, who was known for her piety and wearing a hijab. The festival's sixth edition has received praise for its screening of 'Mawla and Shafi' on the Al-Tal'a stage. The photos of Kayla have received wide attention on social media, with many praising her simplicity and elegance, while others see it as a reflection of her being influenced by her grandmother's habits and traits.

خطفت كايلا، ابنة الفنانة دنيا سمير غانم والإعلامي رامي رضوان، الأنظار في أحدث ظهور لها خلال مرافقتها والدتها في إحدى الفعاليات الفنية، بعدما ظهرت وهي تحمل سبحة وترتدي خاتم التسبيح، في مشهد أعاد إلى أذهان الجمهور جدتها الراحلة دلال عبد العزيز.

وتداول رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي صورًا لكايلا خلال ظهورها الأخير، حيث لفتت الأنظار بإطلالة بسيطة وعفوية، إلا أن ما أثار تفاعل الجمهور كان ظهورها بالسبحة وخاتم التسبيح، الأمر الذي دفع الكثيرين للمقارنة بينها وبين جدتها الراحلة دلال عبد العزيز، المعروفة بحرصها الدائم على الذكر وحمل السبحة. ملامح الدورة السادسة من مهرجان القدس للسينما العربية المقام في أغسطس القادمنجوم الفن يشيدون بعرض"متولي وشفيقة" على مسرح الطليعة، وتفاعل المتابعون مع الصور بشكل واسع، مؤكدين أن كايلا لا تشبه والدتها دنيا سمير غانم في الملامح فقط، بل يبدو أنها ورثت أيضًا بعض العادات والصفات التي اشتهرت بها جدتها الراحلة، ما جعل ظهورها حديث السوشيال ميديا خلال الساعات الماضية.

كما أشاد المتابعون بعفويتها وبساطتها، فيما اعتبر آخرون أن ظهورها بهذا الشكل يعكس تأثرها ببعض العادات التي اشتهرت بها جدتها الراحلة، لتتحول الصور سريعًا إلى حديث المتابعين عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي





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Kayla Dina Smair Ghannam Ramzi Razzan Hijab Religious Symbol Dalal Abd El-Aziz Festival Mawla And Shafi

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