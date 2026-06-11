Kayak X3: Features, Specifications, and Safety Systems

Kayak X3 is a compact SUV from the Chinese manufacturer, part of the 2026 Flagg Ship lineup. It comes with a 720-horsepower engine and offers a range of features and safety systems.

تعزز كايي الصينية حضورها في الأسواق العالمية عبر مجموعة متنوعة من الطرازات، وتأتي X3 كأصغر سيارة كروس أوفر ضمن تشكيلتها الحالية، ضمن موديلات 2026 فئة فلاج شيب.

بقوة 720 حصانًا.. مرسيدس G-CLASS تظهر بتعديل ذهبي جديد| صورسعر ومواصفات هافال جوليان ماكس 2027 في السعوديةتقارب 300 حصان.. المواصفات الكاملة لـ أودي Q5 سبورت باك e-hybridمواصفات شانجان هنتر 2026.. كم يبلغ سعرها؟

محرك كايي X3 موديل 2026تعتمد كايي X3 موديل 2026 على محرك بنزين سعة 1.5 لتر مكون من أربع أسطوانات، وتبلغ القوة القصوى للمحرك 116 حصانًا، فيما يصل عزم الدوران إلى 143 نيوتن متر، ويتصل المحرك بناقل حركة أوتوماتيكي تتابعي متغير CVT، بينما تنتقل القوة إلى العجلات الأمامية عبر نظام دفع أمامي. وتأتي السيارة كايي X3 موديل 2026 بمعدل استهلاك وقود يبلغ 16.3 كيلومترًا لكل لتر، كما تأتي بخزان وقود سعة 51 لترًا، وتصل السرعة القصوى للسيارة إلى 165 كيلومترًا في الساعة، بينما تحتاج إلى 13 ثانية للتسارع من الثبات حتى 100 كيلومتر في الساعة.

أبعاد كايي X3 موديل 2026تحمل كايي X3 أبعادًا تتماشى مع فئة الكروس أوفر المدمجة، حيث يبلغ طول السيارة 4,400 ملم، في حين يصل عرضها إلى 1,831 ملم، مع ارتفاع يبلغ 1,653 ملم، كما ترتكز على قاعدة عجلات بطول 2,632 ملم، ويبلغ الوزن الفارغ للسيارة 1,346 كيلوجرامًا. وحصلت السيارة كايي X3 موديل 2026 على عدد من العناصر الخارجية ضمن فئة الكروس أوفر، حيث تعتمد على منظومة إضاءة تعمل بتقنية LED، إلى جانب شبكة أمامية متعددة الفتحات، كما تأتي السيارة مزودة بجنوط رياضية.

كايي X3 موديل 2026 وأنظمة السلامة تضم كايي X3 موديل 2026 مجموعة من أنظمة الأمان الأساسية، وتشمل التجهيزات نظام منع انغلاق المكابح ABS ونظام التوزيع الإلكتروني لقوة الفرامل EBD، بالإضافة إلى نظام الثبات الإلكتروني، كما تتوفر بوسائد هوائية لحماية الركاب، إلى جانب حساسات ركن وكاميرا خلفية. تجهيزات كايي X3 موديل 2026تضم كايي X3 موديل 2026 شاشة عدادات قياس 7 بوصات، كما تتوسط لوحة القيادة شاشة معلومات وترفيه قياس 10.25 بوصة تتيح الوصول إلى الوظائف المختلفة بسهولة، وتحصل السيارة أيضًا على عجلة قيادة متعددة الوظائف، ونوافذ كهربائية، ونظام تكييف هواء، بالإضافة إلى منظومة صوتية ترفيهية





ElBaladOfficial / 🏆 11. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kayak X3 Compact SUV Horsepower Safety Systems 2026 Flagg Ship Lineup

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

الجيش الكويتي يعلن عن التعامل مع أهداف جوية معادية في منطقة الخليجThe Kuwaiti Army announces that its air defense systems are currently dealing with hostile aerial targets, following operational procedures, in a significant security development coinciding with the escalation of military tensions in the region.

Read more »

Iranian Military Leader Warns of US Retaliation for Threats to Security and Strategic Shipping LanesThe commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps has warned of a strong response to any actions targeting Iran's security or threatening its strategic shipping lanes, including the Strait of Hormuz. This comes after the US military announced strikes on Iranian military targets, targeting surveillance capabilities and communication systems. The region has seen escalating warnings and threats between Iran and the US regarding maritime security and freedom of navigation.

Read more »

Broompton Saga 2027: New Features, Specifications, and PriceThe Egyptian car market is filled with various new car models for 2027, aiming to meet the demand of citizens for modern technology-equipped cars that align with the future of the automotive industry. Stellantis is preparing to launch 11 new models by 2030, with the dream of the 100s generation. The used prices of Jeep Liberty in Egypt are available for these models after the stabilization of the Egyptian car market, including the Proton Saga model 2027, which belongs to the sedan class. The dimensions of the Proton Saga model 2027 are 4331 mm in length, 1689 mm in width, 1491 mm in height, and have a wheelbase of 2465 mm. The engine of the Proton Saga model 2027 is a 1300 cc engine that produces 95 horsepower, requires 5.6 liters of fuel to cover a distance of 100 km/h, has a fuel tank capacity of 40 liters, and a torque of 120 Nm. The specifications of the Proton Saga model 2027 include an AUX input, a USB input, Bluetooth, a multifunction steering wheel, an ABS anti-lock braking system, driver and passenger airbags, an EBD (Electronic Brake-force Distribution) system, rear sensors, an anti-theft alarm, fog lights, a central locking system, a power sunroof, a touchscreen with a multi-touch screen, sporty tires, an anti-theft alarm, and a rear camera. The price of the Proton Saga model 2027 is sold in the Egyptian car market at a single price of 675,000 Egyptian pounds.

Read more »

Land Rover Defender 2026 Unveiled: New SUV Model with Modern Design and New Front GrilleLand Rover has unveiled its new Defender model for 2026, which belongs to the SUV sports category. The Defender features a modern and attractive design and comes with a new front grille. The new Defender is expected to be launched in the 2027 model year.

Read more »