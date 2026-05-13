Lebanese Ministry Condemns Iranian Elements' Actions in Kuwait

The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants has strongly condemned the 'hostile actions carried out by elements of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps, which constitute a violation of Kuwait's sovereignty and the safety of its territory, as well as a breach of international law and the principles of the United Nations Charter and the rules of good conduct.' The ministry also expressed full solidarity with Kuwait and support for its measures to safeguard its security, stability, and territorial integrity.

رويترز: ناقلة نفط صينية عملاقة تحاول عبور مضيق هرمزأعربت وزارة الخارجيّة والمغتربين اللبنانية، عن إدانة بيروت لـ«الأعمال المرفوضة التي قام بها عناصر من الحرس الثوري الإيراني، والتي تُعدّ انتهاكًا لسيادة دولة الكويت الشقيقة وسلامة أراضيها، وخرقًا لمبادئ القانون الدولي وميثاق الأمم المتّحدة وقواعد حسن الجوار».

وجددت الوزارة في بيان، اليوم الأربعاء، رفضها القاطع لأيّ محاولات تهدّد استقرار الدول العربيّة الشقيقة، أو تمسّ بأمنها الوطني. وأكدت «تضامن لبنان الكامل مع دولة الكويت الشقيقة، ودعمه لكلّ ما تتّخذه من إجراءات لصون أمنها واستقرارها وحماية أراضيها وسيادتها». وأمس الثلاثاء، أعلنت وزارة الداخلية الكويتية القبض على أربعة متسللين ينتمون إلى الحرس الثوري الإيراني، حاولوا دخول الأراضي الكويتية بحرا لتنفيذ أعمال عدائية.

وذكرت الوزارة في بيان صحفي «أن المجموعة اعترفت أثناء التحقيقات بانتمائها للحرس الثوري الإيراني، وبأنها كلّفت بالتسلل إلى الجزيرة على متن قارب صيد مُستأجر خصيصا لهذه المهمة في الأول من مايو الجاري». وأوضحت الداخلية أن «المتسللين اشتبكوا مع عناصر القوات المسلحة الكويتية المرابطة في الجزيرة، ما أسفر عن إصابة أحد منتسبي القوات المسلحة أثناء أداء واجبه، وفرار عنصرين من المجموعة هما نقيب بحري منصور قمبري وعبدالعلي كاظم سيامري قائد المركب، بينما تم القبض على الأربعة الآخرين هم عقيد بحري أمير حسين عبد محمد زراعي، وعقيد بحري عبدالصمد يداله قنواتي، ونقيب بحري أحمد جمشيد غلام رضا ذو الفقاري، وملازم أول بري محمد حسين سهراب فروغي راد.

وأشارت الوزارة إلى أنها اتخذت الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة بحق المقبوض عليهم وفقا للأطر المتبعة، مشددة على جاهزية جميع قطاعاتها، وبالتعاون مع الجهات الأمنية المختصة والقوات المسلحة الكويتية، لمواجهة أي مخططات تستهدف أمن الكويت واستقرارها





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Iran Kuwait Revolutionary Guards Corps Hostile Actions Security Stability Territorial Integrity

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