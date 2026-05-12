Lebanese President, Defense Head React to Israeli Strikes That Killed Two Rescue Workers

Lebanese President, Joseph Aoun, and the head of the Civil Defense, Riad Kayali Koueini, expressed deep sorrow and anger over a pair of attacks leaving two rescue workers dead and one injured in a southern town. Aoun deemed the attacks a serious violation of international law and humanitarian principles, but stopped short of accusing Israel of trying to cause a violent situation, something Israeli officials and the Trump administration have apparently suggested. Meanwhile, Cuba requested assistance, and diplomatic relations may be renewed between the two entities. The Lebanese government and Israel are working to establish a cross-border meeting. Meanwhile, the Trump Administration confronted Iran, calling the country's demands a threat to global security.

بمناسبة مرور 10 سنوات على رحيل الأستاذ .. الوطنية للإعلام تحتفي بـ أحاديث برقاش .. هيكل بلا حواجزترامب: كوبا تطلب المساعدة وسنجري محادثات سمير فرج: الرد الإيراني صادم وقلب الترابيزة على ترامب ..

ويبدو أننا نعود إلى المربع صفر .. وعن بالغ حزنه وأسفه لاستشهاد عنصرين من الدفاع المدني اليوم .. جراء الهجمات الإسرائيلية المتواصلة على الأراضي اللبنانية .. رغم إعلان وقف إطلاق النار ..

تعتبر أن استهداف العاملين في المهام الإنسانية والإغاثية يشكل انتهاكًا صارخًا للقوانين الدولية .. على عزمه مواصلة الاتصالات والتحركات الدبلوماسية .. بهدف حماية السيادة اللبنانية .. وقبول استمرار الاعتداءات الإسرائيلية ..

يؤكد أنّه لن يتوانى عن العمل .. مع الجهات الدولية المعنية .. من أجل وقف الانتهاكات المتكررة .. وتأمين الانسحاب الإسرائيلي الكامل ..

من الأراضي اللبنانية المحتلة .. تقدّم الرئيس عون .. بأحّة التعازي من عائلتي .. الشّهيدين ..

ومن جهاز الدفاع المدني .. يشكر من الذين.. اثنين من المسعفين .. وإصابة مسعفة وبالحوادث الإسرائيلية ..

هيكل بلا حواجزترامب .. وللمرة الأولى على نحو عام .. تصدر قائمة.. الكوارث الطبيعية في عام 2022 ..

Duellistil specialising in extreme gundam battles ..kdgacklyc .. pallar .. kdgeusz .. همنا هيكل بلا حواживания ترامب .. ادارة ترامب .. حزب اليمين .. دونالد ترام





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Lebanon President Joseph Aoun Defense Head Riad Kayali Koueini Civil Defense Israeli Strikes Attacks Killed Two Rescue Workers Injured Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu US President Donald Trump US Administration Cuba Diplomatic Relations Attacks On Lebanon Middle East Palestinian International Law Humanitarian Principles Donald Trump Administration Enemy Diplomatic Relations Lebanon Government Lebanon News Lebanon Politics Israel Navy

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