The third round of Lebanese-Israeli negotiations began in the US State Department, with a Lebanese court sentencing a man to death for killing his wife. The court found the man guilty of premeditated murder and sentenced him to death after reviewing evidence presented by the prosecution. The case was completed in just 24 hours after the crime was committed, thanks to the swift actions of the prosecution and the evidence presented.

بدء الجولة الثالثة من المفاوضات اللبنانية - الإسرائيلية في وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية، حيث قررت محكمة جنايات أول درجة دائرة محكمة استئناف طنطا، في أولى جلسات محاكمة المتهم "يحيى.

ف". إحالة أوراقه إلى فضيلة مفتي الديار المصرية لاستطلاع الرأي الشرعي في إعدامه، وذلك عقب إدانته بقتل زوجته عمدًا مع سبق الإصرار بمركز أشمون. وجاء قرار المحكمة بعد استعراض أدلة الثبوت التي قدمتها النيابة العامة في القضية رقم 10897 لسنة 2026 جنايات أشمون، والتي كشفت عن تخطيط المتهم المسبق للجريمة.

وكشفت أوراق القضية بأن المتهم (30 عاماً) عقد العزم على التخلص من زوجته إثر خلافات عائلية وشكوك، حيث أعد "سكيناً" لهذا الغرض وسدد لها طعنات نافذة استقرت في ظهرها، مما أدى لوفاتها في الحال. نجحت النيابة العامة في إنهاء التحقيقات وإحالة المتهم للمحاكمة خلال 24 ساعة فقط من وقوع الجريمة، مدعومة بمجموعة من الأدلة القاطعة، منها إقرار المتهم التفصيلي بارتكاب الواقعة وإجراء "تمثيل للمعاينة التصويرية" في مسرح الجريمة.

أثبت تقرير الطب الشرعي وجود آثار لمواد مخدرة (ميثامفيتامين، أمفيتامين، وحشيش) في عينة المتهم وقت ارتكاب الجريمة. وأسندت النيابة العامة للمتهم عدة جرائم منها تهمة القتل العمد مع سبق الإصرار، حيازة مواد مخدرة بقصد التعاطي، وإحراز سلاح أبيض (سكين) دون مسوغ قانوني. يُذكر أن القضية قد شهدت استجابة قانونية سريعة، حيث عُقدت أولى جلسات المحاكمة بعد 10 أيام فقط من قرار إحالة المتهم محبوساً، لتنتهي بإرسال أوراقه للمفتي تمهيداً للنطق بالحكم في الجلسة المقبلة. حريق كبير في مصنع دهانات بالعاشر من رمضا





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Lebanese-Israeli Negotiations US State Department Murder Premeditated Murder Evidence Swift Action Court Sentencing

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