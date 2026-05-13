Lebanon: 14 Killed in Israeli Aggression, German Economy Relies on Market to Fill Gas Stocks, and More

This news text covers several topics, including Lebanon's ongoing conflict with Israel, the German economy's reliance on market forces to fill gas stocks, and the potential challenges Germany may face in gas supply during the upcoming winter season. It also mentions the role of the German government in managing gas storage and the potential impact of rising gas prices and geopolitical tensions on gas supply.

لبنان.. استشهاد 14 شخصا يرفع حصيلة العدوان الإسرائيلي إلى 2896تعول وزارة الاقتصاد الألمانية، على آليات السوق في ملء مخزونات الغاز استعدادًا لفصل الشتاء المقبل. وقال متحدث باسم الوزارة في برلين، اليوم الأربعاء: "نعول على آلية السوق في ملء مخازن الغاز".

وأضاف أن هذه المخازن لم تعد تتمتع بالأهمية نفسها التي كانت لها قبل ثلاث أو أربع سنوات. وتابع المتحدث: "لا يزال التخطيط لملء مخازن الغاز قائماً، لكن من المفترض أن يتم ذلك عن طريق الشركات وليس عن طريق إجراءات من قبل الحكومة الاتحادية". واستطرد أن بناء بنية تحتية لاستيراد الغاز الطبيعي المسال يعني أن إمدادات الغاز في الشتاء لم تعد تعتمد فقط على مخازن الغاز الألمانية.

في المقابل، يرى مشغلو منشآت التخزين أن ألمانيا قد تواجه صعوبات في إمدادات الغاز إذا جاء الشتاء المقبل شديد البرودة. وكان اتحاد قطاع تخزين الطاقة "إينيس" حذر من احتمال حدوث نقص في الإمدادات خلال يناير وفبراير ومارس 2027 إذا وصلت درجات الحرارة إلى مستويات شتاء عام 2010. وأشار الاتحاد إلى أن ارتفاع أسعار الغاز وتغير ظروف السوق نتيجة الحرب على إيران يسببان حاليًا "حالة كبيرة من عدم اليقين بشأن شتاء 2026/2027".

وبحسب "إينيس", جرى خلال الأشهر الماضية تخزين كميات أقل من المعتاد بسبب الارتفاع الكبير في الأسعار، إذ لم تتجاوز نسبة امتلاء مخازن الغاز الألمانية 26 بالمئة بحلول الأول من مايو الجاري. وفي المقابل، تؤكد الوكالة الاتحادية للشبكات في ألمانيا، أن السوق قادر في معظم الحالات على اتخاذ الاحتياطات اللازمة وبتكاليف تنافسية. وقالت الوكالة، إن "ذلك يمكن تحقيقه عبر ما يُعرف بإدارة المحافظ وتنويع المخاطر المرتبطة بها، إذ إن تدخل الدولة مبكرًا قد يؤدي إلى ارتفاع الأسعار على الجميع".

إطلاق نار داخل مجلس الشيوخ الفلبيني أثناء محاولة السلطات القبض على عضو بالمجل





Shorouk_News / 🏆 13. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lebanon Israeli Aggression German Economy Gas Stocks Winter Season Gas Supply German Government Gas Storage Gas Prices Geopolitical Tensions

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لبنان.. استشهاد 14 شخصا يرفع حصيلة العدوان الإسرائيلي إلى 2896أعلنت وزارة الصحة اللبنانية، الأربعاء، استشهاد 14 شخصا وإصابة 56 آخرين خلال آخر 24 ساعة، ما يرفع حصيلة العدوان الإسرائيلي منذ 2 مارس الماضي إلى 2896 شهيدا و8824

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لبنان: استشهاد 14 شخصا يرفع حصيلة العدوان الإسرائيلي إلى 2896The news reports the death of 14 individuals in Lebanon, increasing the total number of casualties caused by the Israeli aggression to 2896.

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