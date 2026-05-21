LifeBridge Institute: Moving Beyond Infrastructure: Building Individuals and Empowering Them Economically and Socially

The mission of the Institute has evolved from merely upgrading infrastructure to targeting individuals and empowering them economically and socially. The county governor participates in the fair organized by the Chamber of Commerce and the LifeBridge Institute, focusing on how its innovative approaches shape success stories. LifeBridge Institute presents a promising future for women and young people in Luxor

قالت بثينة مصطفى، نائب رئيس مجلس أمناء مؤسسة "حياة كريمة"، إن فلسفة عمل المؤسسة لم تعد تقتصر على تطوير البنية التحتية، بل انتقلت بشكل أساسي إلى بناء الإنسان وتمكينه اقتصاديًا واجتماعيًا.

محافظ بني سويف يتفقد معرض"أضحى مبارك" بالتعاون مع الغرفة التجارية ومنفذ حياة كريمة من تغيير حياة الأسر إلى صناعة قصص نجاح..

"حياة كريمة" ترسم مستقبلًا جديدًا لسيدات وشباب المنوفية وتعمل المؤسسة على عدة محاور تشمل الدعم الاقتصادي، والدعم الاجتماعي، والرعاية الطبية، والتدخلات الإنسانية، إلى جانب الإسهام في جهود الإغاثة الدولية، خاصة في دعم الأشقاء في غزة. وأوضحت أن الرؤية الأساسية للمؤسسة تقوم على الاستدامة، بحيث لا تظل الأسر في حاجة دائمة للمساعدات، بل تصبح قادرة على الاعتماد على نفسها من خلال مشروعات إنتاجية.

وأشارت إلى أن برامج التمكين الاقتصادي تعتمد على التدريب المهني والنظري معًا، حيث يتم تعليم المستفيدين حرفًا مثل الصناعات الغذائية والخياطة والحرف اليدوية، إلى جانب التدريب على إدارة المشروعات والتسويق. وأكدت أن التحدي الأكبر لا يقتصر على الإنتاج فقط، بل في كيفية تسويق المنتجات وفتح منافذ بيع حقيقية، وهو ما تعمل عليه المؤسسة عبر المعارض، والمنصات الرقمية، والشراكات مع الأسواق والنوادي، بالإضافة إلى دعم إنشاء صفحات تسويقية على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي.

كشفت أن نحو 15% من أنشطة المؤسسة مخصصة لذوي الإعاقة، والمتعافين من الإدمان، ومصابي الحروق، مشيرة إلى نجاح تجارب لافتة في تمكين هذه الفئات، ومنها عرض منتجات متعافيات من الإدمان في مؤتمر بجنيف وبيعها بالكامل. وختمت بأن الهدف النهائي هو تحويل الأسر من الاحتياج إلى الإنتاج، باعتبار ذلك جوهر التنمية المستدامة في مفهوم "حياة كريمة"





ElBaladOfficial / 🏆 11. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Education Empowerment Economic Empowerment Social Empowerment Human Development Sustainable Development Societal Transformation Hardworking Individuals Fair Fairness Innovation Entrepreneurship Human Rights Rural Transformation

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