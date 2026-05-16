Low-cost Chickens: 15% Drop in Local Chicken Prices, Warning Regarding Direct Electricity Delivery

The Electricity Authority of Greater Sinai (EAGSO) has issued a warning against unsafe electricity handling after the removal of the electricity meter, stating that unauthorized acts may subject consumers to electricity theft and financial penalties.

شعبة الدواجن: انخفاض أسعار الدواجن 15% في الأسواق المحلية حذَّرت هندسة كهرباء التحرير بدر، التابعة لقطاع السادات، المواطنين من خطورة التوصيل المباشر للكهرباء بعد رفع العداد، مؤكدة أن بعض التصرفات غير المقصودة قد تعرض المشتركين لتحرير محاضر سرقة تيار وغرامات مالية كبيرة.

وأوضحت الهندسة، عبر منشور نشرته على الصفحة الرسمية بموقع التواصل الاجتماعي «فيسبوك»، الفرق القانوني بين حالتين شائعتين تتعلقان برفع عداد الكهرباء، مشيرة إلى أن رفع العداد بمعرفة شركة الكهرباء يُعد إجراءً قانونيًا سليمًا، بينما يُعتبر رفعه بواسطة المشترك مخالفة جسيمة يعاقب عليها القانون





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