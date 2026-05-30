Last Days of Sacrifice: The Final Days of Eid Al-Adha

The final days of Eid Al-Adha, also known as the last days of sacrifice, are the third day of the Eid festival. This period is considered the most auspicious time for performing the Eid prayers and offering the sacrifice. The time for sacrificing the animal varies among different schools of thought, with the majority agreeing that it should be done before sunset on the third day of Eid. However, the Shafi'i school of thought extends the time until sunset on the fourth day of Eid, while the Hanafi school of thought considers the time to end at sunset on the third day.

يعد وقت نحر الأضحية هو آخر أيام التشريق، أي عند غروب شمس الثالث عشر من ذي الحجة، وهذا مذهب عدة من الصحابة والتابعين، وهو رأي الشافعية وقول للحنابلة واختيار ابن تيمية.

فتاوى| طاعات وقربات ينبغي فعلها في أيام التشريق.. تعرف عليها هل يجوز الاحتفاظ بلحم الأضحية لأهل بيتي وعدم التصدق منها؟ في ثالث أيام العيد..

بيت الزكاة والصدقات ينتهي من ذبـ ح الأضاحي ويبدأ توزيع لحوم الصكوكودليلهم حديث النبي صلى الله عليه وسلم الذي رواه ابن حبان عن جبير بن مطعم: «كل أيام التشريق نحر »، وعن على بن أبى طالب: «أيام النحر يوم الأضحى وثلاثة أيام بعده»، والأفضل التعجيل بالنحر قبل غروب ثاني أيام التشريق، أي يوم الثاني عشر من ذي الحجة، للخروج من خلاف الجمهور. وقت الأضحيةوقال مركز الأزهر العالمي للفتوى الإلكترونية، إن وقت نحر الأضحية يبدأ من بعد صلاة العيد، وينتهي -عند الجمهور- عند مغيبِ شمس ثاني أيام التشريق -ثالث أيام العيد-، أما الشافعية فينتهي عند مغيبِ شمسِ ثالثِ أيامٍ التشريق -رابع أيام العيد-.

أضاف الأزهر ، أن أفضل وقتٍ لنحر الأُضْحِيَّة هو اليوم الأول قبل زوال الشمس –أي قبل دخول وقت الظهر بقليل-، لما روي عَنِ البَرَاءِ رضي الله عنه قَالَ: خَرَجَ النَّبِيُّ صَلَّى اللهُ عَلَيْهِ وَسَلَّمَ يَوْمَ أَضْحًى إِلَى البَقِيعِ، فَصَلَّى رَكْعَتَيْنِ، ثُمَّ أَقْبَلَ عَلَيْنَا بِوَجْهِهِ، وَقَالَ: «إِنَّ أَوَّلَ نُسُكِنَا فِي يَوْمِنَا هَذَا، أَنْ نَبْدَأَ بِالصَّلاَةِ، ثُمَّ نَرْجِعَ، فَنَنْحَرَ، فَمَنْ فَعَلَ ذَلِكَ فَقَدْ وَافَقَ سُنَّتَنَا، وَمَنْ ذَبَحَ قَبْلَ ذَلِكَ، فَإِنَّمَا هُوَ شَيْءٌ عَجَّلَهُ لِأَهْلِهِ لَيْسَ مِنَ النُّسُكِ فِي شَيْءٍ» أخرجه البخاري.

وقد ورد أن النحر في النهار أفضل، ويجوز في الليل؛ لأن الأيام إذا أطلقت دخلت فيها الليالي، ولذلك دخلت الليالي في الأيام في الذكر حيث كانت وقتا له كما كان النهار وقتا له، فكذلك تدخل في النحر فتكون وقتا له كالنهار، ولا يكره النحر في الليل؛ لأنه لا دليل على الكراهة، والكراهة حكم شرعي يفتقر إلى دليل





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Eid Al-Adha Sacrifice Last Days Time For Sacrifice Schools Of Thought

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