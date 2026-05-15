Latest News On Tomorrow's Dollar Trading in Egypt's Bank Market

Stay updated on the latest news from the upcoming day's bank market trade. Leading for comprehensive understand of the topic: US Dollar trading

ننشر سعر الدولار اليوم على مستوى البنوك المصري مع أول تعاملات مسائية له اليوم الجمعة 15-5-2026 داخل السوق الرسمية. استقرار سعر الدولار سجل سعر الدولار ثباتا منذ آخر تداول له أمس الخميس في البنوك المصرية المختلفة دون تغيير.

سعر الدولار اليوم الخميس 14 مايو 2026 أمام الجنيه سعر الدولار اليوم الخميس 14 مايو 2026 في البنوك المصرية النّائب محمد فؤاد يكشف ل". صدى البلد" مصير سعر الدولار خلال الفترة القادمة. فيديو سعر الدولار أمام الجنيه اليوم الخميس 14 مايو 2026 سعر الدولار في البنك المركزي سجل متوسط سعر الدولار في البنك المركزي المصري 52.84 جنيه للشراء و52.94 جنيه للبيع. أقل سعر سجل أقل سعر دولار أمام الجنيه 52.75 جنيه للشراء و 52.85 جنيه للبيع في بنكي".

الإمارات دبي الوطني، الإسكندرية". وبلغ ثاني أقل سعر دولار أمام الجنيه 52.81 جنيه للشراء و52.91 جنيه للبيع في بنكي". البركة، المصرف العربي الدولي". وسجل سعر الدولار 52.82 جنيه للشراء و52.92 جنيه للبيع في بنوك".

الكويت الوطني، نكست، أبوظبي التجاري، كريدي أجريكول". متوسط سعر الدولار بلغ متوسط سعر الدولار في بعض البنوك 52.83 جنيه للشراء و 52.93 جنيه للبيع في بنوك". أبوظبي الأول، مصرف أبوظبي الإسلامي، التجاري الدولي CIB". أعلى سعر وصل أعلى سعر دولار 52.87 جنيه للشراء و52.97 جنيه للبيع في بنك سايب.

وسجل ثاني أعلى سعر دولار 52.85 جنيه للشراء و 52.95 جنيه للبيع في بنوك". الأهلي المصري، مصر، الأهلي الكويتي، المصري الخليجي، ميد بنك، التنمية الصناعية، المصرف المتحد، بيت التمويل الكويتي، العقاري المصري العربي، العربي الإفريقي الدولي، قناة السويس".





ElBaladOfficial / 🏆 11. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dollar Egypt's Bank Market Tomorrow's Trading Market Update

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

بيان مشترك للقمة المصرية الأوغندية: تعهدات السيسي وموسيفيني لحماية أمن القارة الأفريقية ومستقبل التنميةEgypt-Uganda joint statement: President Sisi's and Prime Minister commitment to protect African security and development

Read more »

البورصة المصرية تشجع الاستثمار وتوسيع قاعدة المتعاملينBourse Egypt encourages investment and expanding the base of traders

Read more »

Stable Dollar-Pound Exchange Rate and Factors Supporting Its StabilityThis news article discusses the relatively stable exchange rate of the Egyptian pound against the US dollar in major banks, as well as the factors contributing to its stability. It highlights the increase in the country's foreign exchange reserves and the positive impact on the dollar's stability. Additionally, it mentions the role of remittances from Egyptians working abroad and the tourism sector in supporting the dollar's stability.

Read more »

Dollar Exchange Rate Tumbles Amid Bank HolidayThe Egyptian pound weakened against the US dollar during the week, with the exchange rate fluctuating slightly. On Friday, the dollar stabilized in line with the bank holiday. The dollar's movements in the week recorded a 52.72 pound exchange rate on Sunday, then increased to 52.84 pounds on the same day, then decreased to 52.71 pounds on Monday, then increased to 52.91 pounds on Tuesday, and increased by one piaster on Wednesday to 52.92 pounds, and decreased on Thursday to 52.87 pounds.

Read more »

Egyptian Gold Prices Drop Today: 55-Juble Decrease in 21-karat Gold and 440-Juble Decrease in Egyptian PoundThe prices of gold in Egypt have dropped today, with a significant decrease in 21-karat gold and a smaller decrease in the Egyptian pound. The 21-karat gold prices have dropped by 55-jubles, while the Egyptian pound has dropped by 440-jubles compared to yesterday's prices. The prices of gold in Egypt are now 53.97-jubles per ounce, while the prices of the Egyptian pound are 52.90-jubles per dollar. The decrease in gold prices is due to the global market fluctuations.

Read more »

Egypt Gold Prices Today: Market UpdateThe gold market in Egypt experienced a relatively stable situation at the start of the morning trading on the African Exchange, following the significant decline the other day. The price of a 21-carat gold gram experienced a decrease of EGP 15 a day. This stability comes amidst the ongoing global economic turmoil, escalating interest rates, changes in exchange rates and more. Economic indicators will influence gold prices. The market sees fluctuation in gold prices as the gold is considered a safe haven for investors. The current economic instability in Egypt may be reflected in the gold prices as well.

Read more »