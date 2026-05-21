Media Personality Encourages Active Reading on Important Issues

Media personality Asma'a Kamal encourages active reading on important issues to avoid wasting time and not to lose oneself.

بناء المجتمع حثَّ الإعلامي أسامة كمال على التحدث بشكل واقعي عن الأهمية الكمائنَّة لاطلاع على القضايا المهمّة بدلًا من الجري وراء الكلام الذي لا قيمة له يضيع الوقت ولا يفيَ بأيّ فائدة.

أضاف خلال تقديمه برنامجه «مساء DMC»، المذاع على قناة «DMC» أنّ المجتمع الذي يقرأ ويتابع القضايا الحيوية قادرة على اتخاذ قرارات واعية. إزاء ذلك، يتابع: «ففي الاقتصاد، تساعد متابعة القضايا الحياتية مثل التضخم والاستثمار المواطن على معرفة كيفية التصرف في حياته اليومية، وفي السياسة، يساهم الاطلاع على القرارات في مشاركة الناس بوعي لا نظر، كما أن متابعة السياسة الإقليمية والدولية تجعلنا أكثر قدرة على توقع ما قد يحدث مستقبلًا بدلًا من أن نفاجأ به.

وأشار إلى أنّ الانشغال بالكلام الفارغ يشبهَ بالغري خلف السراب، وكما يقول المثل العربي: من ترك الأصل ضاع في الفرع، فمن يترك القضايا الحياوية وينشغل بالتفاصيل الصغيرة يخسر نفسه ومستقبله. إنّه التّوجيه بأن نفتح عيناَنا، وأن نميز بين الصواب والخطأ، وبين الكلام الذي يحمل قيمة والكلام الذي لا يعدو كونه دخانًا؛ لأنْ ما يبني الأمم ليس التّرند، بل الوعي، وما يحمي المستقبل ليس اللايك والشير، بل الفَهْم والمعرفة





ElwatanNews / 🏆 23. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Reading Media Personality Important Issues Culture Community Building Wasting Time Important Topics Community Awareness

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Day of Repentance and Forgiveness: The Significance of Eid al-AdhaThe news text highlights the importance of the first Friday of the month of Dhul Hijjah, which is known as Eid al-Adha or the Day of Sacrifice. The Ministry of Awqaf emphasizes the significance of this day, focusing on the virtues of the Day of Sacrifice, the Day of Great Sacrifice, and the Divine Meleah. The text encourages the public to reflect on the importance of this day and the need to make the most of it.

Read more »

Egyptian Holidays 2026: Eid Al-Adha Official Holiday Dates and DetailsThe upcoming Eid Al-Adha holiday in 2026 has generated significant interest among Egyptians, particularly those working in the public and private sectors. The holiday, which falls on May 26, 2026, and lasts until May 31, 2026, is a paid leave for government employees. The article also covers the official holiday dates for other important Egyptian holidays in 2026, such as Eid Mubarak and Eid Al-Fitr, as well as the return to work after the holiday.

Read more »

Palestinian Media Channel - UpcomingThe text provides information about the date of Ascension for Ramadan 2026 and the times of prayer on that day in different cities across the country.

Read more »

Turkish President Erdogan welcomes US-Iran ceasefire extension, sees it as a positive step for regional securityTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed the extension of the ceasefire between the US and Iran, describing it as a positive step for regional security. He emphasized the importance of maintaining stability in the region and preventing any escalation that could have wider consequences. Erdogan also discussed the preparations for the upcoming NATO summit in Ankara and the bilateral relations between Turkey and the US, as well as regional issues of mutual interest, in a phone call with US President Donald Trump.

Read more »

Egyptian News Briefs from Al-Youm Satellite: Sunshine News Blasts Antenna Wave, Egyptian Met Service on Weather Forecast for Thursday May 21, 2026...The news brief mentions several important news programmes broadcast on the Youm satellite channels, focusing on various topics and current issues. The main topics are the collapse of the hot wave, the weather forecast for Thursday May 21, 2026, and the changing weather conditions. Some other topics include the River Nile Bridge closure and its road traffic impact in Cairo and the current prices of gold and poultry in the Egyptian market.

Read more »

News Text Title (Optional: For Sharing on Social Media and Other External Platforms)News Text Content

Read more »