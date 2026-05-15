Member of the Supreme Council of Al-Azhar: Prophet Muhammad is Alive in His Tomb, His Death is a Blessing for Us

Dr. Ali Jam'a, a member of the Supreme Council of Al-Azhar, stated that Muslims should believe that Prophet Muhammad is alive in his tomb and that his death is a blessing for us. He also mentioned that Prophet Muhammad's intercession is with us and that his prayers are answered as he said, 'What good deed I have done, I praise Allah for, and what bad deed I have done, I seek forgiveness from Allah for you.'

قال الدكتور علي جمعة، عضو هيئة كبار العلماء، إنه يجب على المسلم أن يعلم أن سيدنا رسول الله صلى الله عليه وآله وسلم حي في قبره، وأن انتقاله من حياتنا الدنيا والذي يمكن أن يسمى مماتًا فيه خير لنا كوجوده بيننا، قال رسول الله صلى الله عليه وآله وسلم : (حياتي خير لكم تُحدثون ويَحْدُث لكم.

ومماتي خير لكم، تُعرض علي أعمالكم فما رأيتُ من خير حمدت الله، وما رأيتُ من شر استغفرت الله لكم) . هل سيدنا النبي يسمع صلاتنا عليه ؟

وأضاف جمعة، فى منشور له عبر صفحته الرسمية بموقع التواصل الإجتماعي فيسبوك، أن صلاة المسلم وسلامه على رسول الله صلى الله عليه وآله وسلم تصله، ويرد على من سلم عليه السلام كما قال صلى الله عليه وآله وسلم : « ما من أحد يسلم علي إلا رد الله علي روحي؛ حتى أرد عليه السلام) ، وهذا الحديث يدل على اتصال روحه ببدنه الشريف أبدًا؛ لأنه لا يوجد زمان إلا وهناك من يسلم على سيدنا رسول الله صلى الله عليه وآله وسلم.

فسيدنا رسول الله صلى الله عليه وآله وسلم نفع لنا في حياته الدنيا بين أظهرنا، كما قال تعالى : (وَمَا كَانَ اللَّهُ لِيُعَذِّبَهُمْ وَأَنْتَ فِيهِمْ) ، وما زال نفعه مستمراً لأمته بالاستغفار لهم كما ورد في الحديث، وكما أرشدنا ربنا سبحانه وتعالى بالذهاب إلى قبره واستغفار الله عنده صلى الله عليه وآله وسلم حتى يغفر لنا، قال تعالى : (وَلَوْ أَنَّهُمْ إِذ ظَّلَمُوا أَنفُسَهُمْ جَاءُوكَ فَاسْتَغْفَرُوا اللَّهَ وَاسْتَغْفَرَ لَهُمُ الرَّسُولُ لَوَجَدُوا اللَّهَ تَوَّابًا رَّحِيمًا) . دعاء الثلث الأخير من الليل للرزق..

أفضل الأدعية المستجابة لجلب الرزقأعمال مستحبة في يوم عرفة.. أفضل الطاعات والأدعية لنيل المغفرة والرحمةوالصلاة على سيدنا النبي صلى الله عليه وآله وسلم خير في كل وقت، ولكنها تتأكد في مواطن منها : يوم الجمعة وليلتها, وعند الصباح, وعند المساء, وعند دخول المسجد, والخروج منه, وعند قبره صلى الله عليه وسلم وعند إجابة المؤذن, وعند الدعاء, وبعده وعند السعي بين الصفا والمروة, وعند اجتماع القوم, وتفرقهم, وعند ذكر اسمه صلى الله عليه وسلم وعند الفراغ من التلبية, وعند استلام الحجر, وعند القيام من النوم, وعقب ختم القرآن, وعند الهم والشدائد, وطلب المغفرة, وعند تبليغ العلم إلى الناس, وعند الوعظ, وإلقاء الدرس, وعند خطبة الرجل المرأة في النكاح.

وفي كل موطن يذكر فيه الله تعالى. فالصلاة على سيدنا رسول الله صلى الله عليه وسلم مفتاح السعادة ، ومفتاح كل خير، والمسلم الذي يبتغي السعادة عليه أن يلهج بالصلاة عليه في أغلب أوقاته، فإنه نور ورحمة وهداية ورعاية، رزقنا الله والمسلمين كثيرة الصلاة على الحبيب صلى الله عليه وآله وسلم





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Prophet Muhammad Intercession Blessing Death Tomb

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