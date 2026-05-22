Meta Launches New Social Network Platform: Forum

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has launched a new strategic update for the social media market with the introduction of its latest platform, Forum. The new platform is designed to be an independent environment focused on managing groups and discussion forums, aiming to take away the spotlight from popular conversational platforms like Reddit and Discord.

أطلقت شركة Meta العالمية تحديثاً استراتيجياً جديداً في سوق شبكات التواصل الاجتماعي عبر الإعلان عن تطبيقها الجديد Forum . وقد أفاد تقرير نشره موقع Engadget التقني بأن المنصة الجديدة تم تصميمها بالكامل لتكون بيئة مستقلة تركز على إدارة المجموعات والمنتديات النقاشية، مستهدفة بذلك سحب البساط من المنصات الحوارية الشهيرة مثل Reddit وDiscord.

تم تصميم تطبيق Forum لتخفيف التشتت البصري والبرمجي الذي يعاني منه مستخدمو المجموعات التقليدية داخل تطبيق Facebook الأساسي. ويمنح التطبيق الجديد المشرفين والأعضاء واجهة مستخدم مبسطة تعتمد على التصنيفات الشجرية والمنشورات المقسمة بحسب الموضوعات (Threaded Discussions)، مما يسهل عملية البحث عن المعلومات، ومتابعة النقاشات الطويلة، وتبادل الآراء داخل المجتمعات حول الاهتمامات المشتركة بسلاسة فائقة





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