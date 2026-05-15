Ministry of Education Confirms Internet Cut Rumors, Emphasizes Security Measures for Secondary Exams

The Ministry of Education and Vocational Training has addressed the controversy surrounding the claim of internet cuts in the vicinity of exam centers for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate Exam 2026. The minister emphasized the need to combat electronic cheating and ensure the integrity of the exam process.

حسمت وزارة التربية والتعليم والتعليم الفني الجدل المثار بشأن حقيقة قطع الانترنت في محيط لجان امتحانات الثانوية العامة 2026 طوال فترة الامتحان لمكافحة الغش الإلكتروني حيث قال محمد عبد اللطيف وزير التربية والتعليم والتعليم الفني : لا تزال هناك مناقشات جارية حول هذا الموضوع مع الجهات المعنية في الدولة .

وأكد وزير التربية والتعليم والتعليم الفني، على التدقيق في اختيار العناصر القائمة على امتحانات الثانوية العامة 2026 وشدد وزير التربية والتعليم والتعليم الفني ، على التأكد من جاهزية كاميرات المراقبة، مع التشديد في التعامل مع وسائل الغش المختلفة، وتكثيف أعمال التفتيش والمتابعة داخل لجان امتحانات الثانوية العامة 2026 . وأوضح وزير التربية والتعليم والتعليم الفني ، أن عدد الطلاب المتقدمين لأداء امتحانات الثانوية العامة 2026 يبلغ نحو 921 ألفًا و709 طلاب وطالبات وشدد وزير التربية والتعليم والتعليم الفني ، على أن مسؤولية انضباط لجان امتحانات الثانوية العامة 2026 تقع على عاتق مديري المديريات التعليمية، من خلال مراجعة ومتابعة كافة الإجراءات المتعلقة بالعملية الامتحانية داخل كل محافظة، خاصة فيما يتعلق بإجراءات التفتيش قبل دخول اللجان الامتحانية .

وأوضح وزير التربية والتعليم والتعليم الفني ، أنه تم اتخاذ عدد من الإجراءات لضمان تحقيق الانضباط الكامل داخل لجان امتحانات الثانوية العامة 2026 ، ومن بينها تنظيم اللجان الامتحانية في مجمعات، بما يسهم في إحكام المتابعة وتيسير السيطرة على سير العملية الامتحانية . شدد وزير التربية والتعليم والتعليم الفني ، على ضرورة قيام مديري المديريات التعليمية بإدارة ملف امتحانات الثانوية العامة 2026 ، بمنتهى القوة والحزم والحسم، وقيام مديري المديريات ومديري الإدارات التعليمية ولجان المتابعة بمتابعة سير الامتحانات داخل لجان الثانوية العامة، مع تنفيذ مرور يومي على جميع اللجان الامتحانية على مستوى الجمهورية دون استثناء .

وأشار الوزير إلى أنه سيتم تنفيذ عدد من الاجراءات والآليات لمواجهة أي محاولات للغش أو الإخلال بسير امتحانات الثانوية العامة 2026 ، مؤكدًا ضرورة تحقيق الانضباط الكامل داخل اللجان، والتعامل بمنتهى الجدية مع أي مخالفات، مشددا على التعاون مع الجهات المعنية واتخاذ إجراءات حاسمة وفورية تجاه أي محاولات للغش





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Secondary School Leaving Certificate Exam Ministry Of Education And Vocational Training Internet Cut Rumors Security Measures Electronic Cheating

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