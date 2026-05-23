Ministerial meetings to boost collaboration, enhance production capabilities

A state minister held a virtual meeting with heads of companies under the Ministry of Military Production to discuss ongoing projects, collaborative efforts, and future developments within the organization. The key areas of discussion included enhancing cooperation with the private sector, expanding industrial partnerships for technology sharing and investment, and focusing on growth and innovation through capabilities and skilled workforce. Additionally, there was a call for efficient project management, task completion on time, and continuous performance improvement.

فان دايك: صلاح قائد بالقدوة.. ولا يتكرر إلا مرة واحدة في العم vésل - تأثير صلاح في ليفربول ليس صدفة... ... الشراكات الصناعية والاستثمارية، بما يساهم في تعظيم الاستفادة من الإمكانيات الفنية والتكنولوجية والبشرية المتاحة...

... الالتزام بالانتهاء من المشروعات الجاري تنفيذها وفق الجداول الزمنية المحددة، مع المتابعة المستمرة لمعدلات الأداء... ... الاهتمام بقطاعات البحوث والتطوير داخل الشركات التابعة، باعتبارها قاطرة التنمية ومحركًا رئيسيًا للابتكار الصناعي...

... العمل بروح الفريق وبذل المزيد من الجهد خلال المرحلة المقبلة، بما يسهم في تحقيق مستهدفات الوزارة ودعم توجه الدولة نحو بناء قاعدة صناعية وطنية متطورة وقادرة على المنافسة





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Ministerial Meetings Collaboration Expertise Innovation Capabilities Capacity Building State-Private Sector Partnership Technology Sharing Investment Performance Management Project Management Performance Improvement Task Completion Production Capabilities Technology Integrations Industrial Innovation Technical Expertise Economic Development

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