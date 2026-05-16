Ministry of Justice Enhances Electronic Services, Promotes Digital Transformation

The Ministry of Justice is continuously enhancing its electronic services in the context of the digital transformation of state institutions, aiming to simplify procedures and ensure fair justice for citizens. The digital services offered by the Ministry are among its key tools to alleviate the burden on service providers, reduce congestion in courtrooms and notary offices, and ensure efficient and accurate processing of transactions. The Minister of Justice will witness a practical demonstration of a virtual session within the remote litigation system for criminal cases, and the Bar Association will hold a meeting with the Minister to discuss current issues next week.

تواصل وزارة العدل تطوير منظومة خدماتها الإلكترونية، في ظل التحول الرقمي الذي تشهده مؤسسات الدولة، وبما يسهم في تبسيط الإجراءات وتحقيق العدالة الناجزة للمواطنين، وأصبحت الخدمات الرقمية إحدى أبرز أدوات الوزارة لتخفيف العبء عن كاهل المتعاملين، وتقليل التكدس داخل مقار المحاكم ومكاتب التوثيق، مع ضمان سرعة إنجاز المعاملات بدقة وكفاءة.

وزير العدل يشهد عرضا عمليا لجلسة افتراضية ضمن منظومة التقاضي عن بعد في قضايا الجنايات، ونقيب المحامين يعقد لقاءً مع وزير العدل لبحث المشكلات الراهنة الأسبوع المقبل. كما توفر وزارة العدل 4 خدمات تتعلق بسير القضايا على موقعها الرسمي هي: الاستعلام عن رول جلسة، الاستعلام عن رول دعوى، الاستعلام عن موقف دعوى، والاستعلام عن وجود استئناف من عدمه.

ويأتي هذا التطوير في إطار رؤية شاملة تهدف إلى تعزيز الشفافية، ورفع كفاءة الأداء الحكومي، وتحقيق رضا المواطنين، وذلك في إطار سعى وزارة العدل إلى مواكبة أحدث النظم التكنولوجية العالمية، وتوفير بيئة رقمية آمنة تسهم في حماية البيانات وضمان سرية المعاملات. بمناسبة عيد العمال.. وزارة العدل تُسلط الضوء على قانون العمل الجديد، ووزير العدل: قانون الأسرة خطوة مهمة نحو تطوير منظومة الأحوال الشخصية.

الاستعلام عن القضايا بالرقم القومي 2026 يمكن ذلك عبر موقع بوابة مصر الرقمية أو الموقع الرسمي لوزارة العدل، من خلال الخطوات التالية: الاستعلام عن القضايا بالرقم القومي 2026.. عبر بوابة مصر الرقمية هنــــــــا. الاستعلام عن القضايا بالرقم القومي 2026.. عبر موقع وزارة العدل هنــــــــا.

وبعد ادخال البيانات المطلوبة، ستظهر لك تفاصيل القضايا المتعلقة بك في مختلف المحاكم، ابتدائية أو استئناف أو نقض. وزير العدل: مشروع قانون الأسرة الجديد يستهدف تبسيط الإجراءات وتقليل النزاعات. مصدر قضائي بوزارة العدل ينفي إجازة الطعن دون سداد الغرامات. خطوات الاستعلام عن موقف دعوى..





ElBaladOfficial / 🏆 11. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ministry Of Justice Electronic Services Digital Transformation Remote Litigation System Virtual Session Bar Association Current Issues Remote Litigation System For Criminal Cases Virtual Session Bar Association Current Issues

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