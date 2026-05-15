Modifications to Exam Schedule Announced by Social Media Pages of Schools

The official pages of schools on Facebook have announced emergency instructions from the Ministry of Education and Lifelong Training, which are to adjust the time of the Arabic language exam for Grade III and make it two hours instead of an hour and a half. The schools said that the change in the time of the Arabic language exam for Grade III was made according to the new exam specifications provided by the Ministry of Education and Lifelong Training to ensure the interests of our children and give them enough time to focus and answer.

أعلنت الصفحات الرسمية للمدارس على فيس بوك ، عن صدور تعليمات عاجلة من وزارة التربية والتعليم والتعليم الفني ، تنص على تعديل زمن امتحان مادة اللغة العربية للصف الثالث الابتدائي ، ليصبح ساعتين كاملين بدل ساعة ونصف.

وقالت المدارس : أن تعديل زمن امتحان مادة اللغة العربية للصف الثالث الابتدائي ، جاء بناءً على مواصفات الورقة الامتحانية الجديدة الواردة من وزارة التربية والتعليم والتعليم الفني ، لضمان مصلحة أولادنا وإعطائهم الوقت الكافي للتركيز والإجابة ومن المقرر أن تنطلق امتحانات الترم الثاني 2026 في المدارس ابتداءا من غد السبت 16 مايو 2026. وأضافت المدارس أنه بالنسبة لمحافظة القاهرة ، حيث يؤدي طلاب الصف الثالث الابتدائي الامتحانات من 16 إلى 18 مايو ، ويؤدي طلاب الصفوف الرابع والخامس والسادس الابتدائي، امتحاناتهم في الفترة من 16 إلى 20 مايو.

وبخصوص محافظة الجيزة ، ففيما يتعلق بتحديد موعد الامتحانات للمراحل التعليمية المختلفة فهي كما يلي: - امتحانات النقل الإعدائي العام والرياضي (للطلاب) ستكون في الفترة من 16 إلى 20 مايو. - امتحانات النقل الإعدادي المهني ستكون في الفترة من 16 إلى 21 مايو. - بالنسبة لامتحانات الشهادة الاعدادية 2026 الترم الثاني (للطلاب) فستنطلق في محافظة القاهرة في الفترة من 4 إلى 11 يونيو.

- بالنسبة لامتحانات الشهادة الاعدادية 2026 الترم الثاني (للطلاب) فستنطلق في محافظة الجيزة في الفترة من الخميس 4 يونيو إلى الأربعاء 10 يونيو 2026. بالنسبة للاختبارات الأول ثالثي (للطلاب) ستنطلق في محافظة القاهرة في الفترة من 16 إلى 24 مايو. - بالنسبة للاختبارات الثاني ثالثي (للطلاب) ستكون في محافظة القاهرة في الفترة من 16 إلى 24 مايو. - بالنسبة للاختبارات الثالث ثاني (للطلاب) ستكون في محافظة الجيزة في الفترة من 16 إلى 24 مايو.

بالنسبة للاختبارات الترم الثاني 2026 أولى ثانوي (للطلاب) ستنطلق في محافظة القاهرة في الفترة من 16 إلى 24 مايو. - بالنسبة للاختبارات الترم الثاني 2026 أولى ثانوي (للطلاب) ستكون في محافظة الجيزة في الفترة من 16 إلى 24 مايو. - بالنسبة للاختبارات الترم الثاني 2026 تانية ثانوي (للطلاب) ستكون في محافظة القاهرة في الفترة من 16 إلى 24 مايو. - بالنسبة للاختبارات الترم الثاني 2026 تانية ثانوي (للطلاب) ستكون في محافظة الجيزة في الفترة من 16 إلى 24 مايو.

وأوضحت المدارس أنه بالنسبة لمهلة تأجيل الامتحانات للطلاب الذين تعرضوا لحالات الكوارث أو أزمة صحية، فلن يسمح لها باستبدال الامتحانات التي أجريت في المواعيد الآتية وذلك في مثل هذه الحالات





ElBaladOfficial / 🏆 11. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Arabic Language Exam Grade III Time Adjustment

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Egyptian Minister of Education: Video to Explain Exam Questions, Concerns Over Secondary Exam NumbersEgyptian Minister of Education Mohamed Abdul-Latif has announced that the Ministry will soon release a video explaining how to deal with exam questions and answer sheets for the upcoming Secondary School Exams. He also addressed concerns over the number of exam seats and exam locations. The Minister also mentioned the importance of Japan's education system in Mathematics and Science, and how Egypt has learned from it.

Read more »

Minister of Education: Announcement of Secondary School Students' Seats after EidThe Minister of Education has announced the allocation of seats for secondary school students after the Eid holiday.

Read more »

Exam Details for Secondary School Graduation Exam 2026The article discusses the details of the Secondary School Graduation Exam 2026, including the location of exam centers, the number of questions, and the security measures in place.

Read more »

Avoidance of Housing Projects for Social Housing ApplicantsThe text discusses the reasons why applicants for social housing projects may be rejected, including discrepancies between provided information and results of the on-site verification, credit checks, previous use of government housing or land, and the possibility of appealing the rejection decision.

Read more »

Ministry of Education Confirms Internet Cut Rumors, Emphasizes Security Measures for Secondary ExamsThe Ministry of Education and Vocational Training has addressed the controversy surrounding the claim of internet cuts in the vicinity of exam centers for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate Exam 2026. The minister emphasized the need to combat electronic cheating and ensure the integrity of the exam process.

Read more »

Woman in Menia Suffers Harassment, Faces Charges for Creating Fake Social Media Accounts and Sharing PhotosA woman in Menia, a province in Egypt, has reported being harassed and facing charges for creating fake social media accounts and sharing photos of herself with a man. The police have identified the perpetrator and are investigating the case.

Read more »