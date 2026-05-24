Murdered Suspect in Shooting Near White House Had Been Shot by Police

A suspect in a shooting near the White House has been shot by police and later died. The incident occurred after the suspect approached a security checkpoint at the White House and opened fire on police officers.

قالت الخدمة السرية الأمريكية إن رجلاً اقترب من نقطة تفتيش أمنية بالبيت الأبيض بعد الساعة السادسة مساءً بالتوقيت المحلي (الحادية عشرة مساءً بتوقيت المملكة المتحدة)، وأخرج سلاحاً من حقيبته وبدأ بإطلاق النار على الضباط.

وقال أنتوني جوليلمي، رئيس قسم الاتصالات في جهاز الخدمة السرية الأمريكية: "ردت شرطة الخدمة السرية بإطلاق النار وأصابت المشتبه به الذي تم نقله إلى مستشفى في المنطقة حيث تم إعلان وفاته". وأضاف: "أصيب أحد المارة أيضاً بنيران الأسلحة النارية أثناء إطلاق النار". أبلغت الخدمة السرية الأمريكية شبكة NBC News، أنه لا يزال من غير الواضح ما إذا كان المارة قد أصيبوا بنيران المشتبه به أو خلال تبادل إطلاق النار اللاحق.

وذكر البيان أن الضباط المعنيين لم يتعرضوا لأذى وأن الحادث لا يزال قيد التحقيق. رويترز: المشتبه به أطلق النار على رجال الشرطة في نقطة تفتيش قرب البيت الأبيض إعلام أمريكي: أنباء عن إصابتين جراء إطلاق نار بمحيط البيت الأبيض.. ماذا يحدث؟ إخلاء الحديقة الشمالية للبيت الأبيض بعد سماع دويّ إطلاق نار "ترامب": الاتفاق مع إيران صار شبه مكتمل ونهائيني yورونيوز تايمز: طهران وافقت على مذكرة تفاهم لوقف القتال وإعادة فتح هرمز "دون رسوم" أكسيوس: الاتفاق مع إيران صار شبه مُكتمل..

وقادة يُطالبون ترامب بمواصلة التفاوض مسئول إسرائيلي: "ويتكوف" يحاول التوصل لاتفاق بأي ثمن.. وضغوط هائلة على ترامب أ. ف. ب: ماكرون أجرى مشاورات مباشرة مع ترامب وعدد من قادة دول الخليج قناة 13: تقديرات إسرائيلية تشير إلى تزايد فرص التوصل لاتفاق بين واشنطن وطهران جاء ذلك بعد أن أطلق رجل النار على رجال الشرطة في نقطة تفتيش أمنية بالقرب من البيت الأبيض، مما أدى إلى إصابة أحد المارة أيضاً بنيران الأسلحة النارية أثناء إطلاق النار.

تم نقله إلى المستشفى حيث تم الإعلان عن وفاته. تم إخلاء الحديقة الشمالية للبيت الأبيض بعد سماع دوي إطلاق نار. تم نقل الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب إلى مكان آمن بعد أن تم إخباره عن الحادث أثناء وجوده في البيت الأبيض في ذلك الوقت





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Shooting White House Police Suspect Death

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