MFA lifeKrim: Appreciation for Dawaagen volunteer's work in Mansoufyia, Forming Culture of Work and Social Participation

MFA lifeKrim in Mansoufyia organized a ceremony to honour the volunteers, appreciating their efforts and contributions in executing community activities and launching social programs.

شعبة الدواجن انخفاض أسعار الدواجن 15% في الأسواق المحلية نظمته مؤسسة حياة كريمة احتفالية لتكريم متطوعيها بمحافظة المنوفية تقديرًا لجهدهم ودورهم الفاعل في تنفيذ الأنشطة والمبادرات المجتمعية المختلفة في إطار دعم ثقافة العمل التطوعي وتعزيز روح المشاركة المجتمعية.

شهدت الفعالية أجواءً مميزة غلب عليها الطابع الإنساني والتقدير المعنوي للمتطوعين. تضمن برنامج الاحتفال عددًا من الفعاليات التفاعلية وورش العمل إلى جانب فقرة 'كرسي الاعتراف' التي شهدت عرض قصص وتجارب واقعية من قلب العمل الميداني، نقل خلالها المتطوعون مواقف إنسانية مؤثرة عكس حجم التحديات والنجاحات التي حققتها فرق العمل على الأرض. إذ حرص المتطوعون على تدوين رسائلهم وترك بصماتهم الرمزية، في مشهد عبّر عن روح الانتماء والتعاون التي تجمع أبناء المؤسسة.

أكدت المؤسسة أن تكريم المتطوعين يأتي إيمانًا بالدور المحوري الذي يقومون به في إنجاح المبادرات التنموية والمجتمعية، مشددة على استمرار دعمها للشباب وتحفيزهم على مواصلة





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Dawaagen Prices Lifekrim Mansoufyia Volunteers Non Proft Social Participation

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