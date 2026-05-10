Netanyahu meets with Trump to discuss Iran and Lebanon, brings law committee chair to discuss wife notification law violation, and Malaysian police raid 20 Myanmar nationals suspected of entering Malaysia via river on Thai border, 11 May 2026

Brought together via a phone call, the leaders spoke on multiple issues related toerin and Lebanon, as well as law committee chairpanel, after Malaysian constabulary apprehended 20 individuals from Myanmar believed to have entered Malaysia via boats along the Sangu River in Ranau Bangun, Baser Mass, on the Thai border.

نتنياهو يجري اتصالا مع ترامب لبحث ملفي إيران ولبنانرئيس لجنة إعداد قانون الأحوال الشخصية: عقوبة عدم إخطار الزوجة بالطلاق تصل لحبس الزوج والمأذونشر في: الإثنين 11 مايو 2026 - 1:47 ص | آخر تحديث: الإثنين 11 مايو 2026 - 1:47 ص اعتقلت القوات الماليزية 20 مواطنا من ميانمار يعتقد أنهم دخلوا ماليزيا بالقوارب عبر نهر سونجاي جولوك بالقرب من الحدود الماليزية التايلاندية في رانتاو بانج، باسيرماس، أمس.

وقال قائد لواء منطقه الجنوب الشرقي بقوة العمليات العامة أحمد راضي حسين، إن عملية الاعتقال تمت بواسطة أعضاء فرع الاستخبارات بمقر لواء منطقة الجنوب الشرقي، بجانب فرع الاستخبارات التابع للكتيبة السابعة. وقال إن الأعضاء الذين كانوا يقومون بدوريات رصدوا مركبتين في ظروف مشبوهة قبل متابعة السيارتين وضبطهما في منطقة وقوف السيارات بمسجد السلطان إسماعيل بترا في رانتاو بانج تجويبة..

وقال في بيان اليوم إن كان سائقي السيارتين لم يتم اكتشافهما ووجد التفتيش أن 20 مواطنا ميانماريا كانوا في مقصورة الركاب حاول التهرب من اللجوء في ماليزيا..





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Politics Netanyahu Trump Issues Related To Iran And Lebanon Law Committee Chair Wife Notification Law Violation Myanmar Incident Malaysian Authorities

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