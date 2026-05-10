News Text: Role Of Egyptian Pop Star In Zivago's Debut Album 'Beginnings' And Upset With Ysra

Ego Diab, an Egyptian pop star, performed at two high-profile events, leveled criticism towards Ysra, and took the main microphone in one.

رد الفنان عمرو دياب بطريقة غير مباشرة للمرة الأولى على الموقف الذي حدث بينه وبين يسرا، في حفل زفاف ابنة المنتج محمد السعدي، الشهر الماضي.

وتكرر نفس الموقف مع عمرو دياب، أمس في حفل زفاف ابنة رجل الأعمال باسل سماقية، الذي أشاد بالأول، قائلا: «عمرو دياب لا قبله ولا بعده». وقام عمرو دياب، بأخذ المايك من سماكية، وقال: «المرة اللي فاتت قالوا عليا مش عارف ايه وانا بشد المايك لكن انا ما بحبش حد يقولي كدة صراحة».

مهرجان القاهرة يطلق باب التقديم للنسخة الثانية عشرة للملتقى السينمائي، أحمد سعد يحيي حفلاً غنائياً في السادس من أكتوبر، عمرو دياب يشعل حفل زفاف ساهر بالأهراماترامي عياش يفتتح حفل زفاف أسطوريا في مصر بأغنية أوكسترالية، وفي أبريل الماضي، شهد حفل زفاف ابنة المنتج محمد السعدي، موقفًا لافتًا، حيث صعد عمرو دياب إلى المسرح ورحب بيسرا، قبل أن تبدأ الأخيرة في توجيه كلمات إشادة له، إلا أنه قاطع حديثها بشكل مفاجئ، حيث استحوذ على الميكروفون واستكمل فقرته بالترحيب بالمنتج محمد السعدي، وهو ما اعتبره البعض موقفًا محرجًا للفنانة الكبيرة





ElBaladOfficial / 🏆 11. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ego Diab Mona El Halabi Zivago's Debut Album 'Beginnings' Upset With Ysra

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