The text discusses various topics such as the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps's statement about passing 31 ships and oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz in coordination with them, criticism of European countries against Israel regarding the detention of Gaza flotilla activists, the regular meeting of the National Council for Child and Family Development, the launch of initiatives and programs in the governorates of Sohag and Qena to support and protect children and their families, particularly in the governorates of Upper Egypt, and the launch of various initiatives in the governorates, such as initiatives to combat child marriage and initiatives to support girls' health and raise awareness of health issues related to them.

الحرس الثوري الإيراني: عبور 31 سفينة وناقلة نفط مضيق هرمز خلال 24 ساعة بالتنسيق معنا.. موجة انتقادات أوروبية ضد إسرائيل بسبب احتجاز نشطاء أسطول غزةعقد المجلس القومي للطفولة والأمومة اجتماعه الدوري لأعضاء مجلس الإدارة، برئاسة الدكتورة سحر السنباطي، وبحضور عضوات وأعضاء المجلس والأمين العام، وذلك لمتابعة جهود المجلس خلال الفترة الماضية، واستعراض خطط العمل والمبادرات والبرامج الجاري تنفيذها لدعم وحماية الأطفال والأسر المصرية.

بمحافظتي سوهاج وقنا، في خطوة تستهدف تعزيز دور المجلس في تقديم الخدمات والدعم للأطفال وأسرهم، خاصة في محافظات صعيد مصر، إلى جانب تدشين عدد من المبادرات المهمة بالمحافظتين، من بينها مبادرة «غزل بنات» لمناهضة زواج الأطفال، ومبادرة «صحة فرح» لدعم صحة الفتيات وتعزيز الوعي بالقضايا الصحية الخاصة بهن. كما أشارت رئيسة المجلس إلى بعض المبادرات التي أطلقتها فروع المجلس بالمحافظات، ومنها مبادرة «صحة ووعي» التي أطلقتها فرع المجلس بمحافظة الإسكندرية، بهدف تقديم الخدمات الطبية للأطفال داخل دور الرعاية، في إطار الحرص على دعم الأطفال الأولى بالرعاية وتحسين جودة الخدمات المقدمة لهم.

وأكدت الدكتورة سحر السنباطي أنه سيتم خلال الفترة المقبلة تكثيف الجهود لرفع الوعي بمنظومة الأسر البديلة ونظام كفالة الأطفال، بالتعاون مع الجهات المعنية، مشيدةً بما تبذله الدولة المصرية من جهود لتعزيز منظومة الرعاية البديلة وتوفير بيئة أسرية آمنة للأطفال فاقدي الرعاية الأسرية. وخلال الاجتماع، استعرضت لجنة الفنون والثقافة خطة عملها خلال الفترة المقبلة، والتي تتضمن عددًا من المقترحات الهادفة إلى دعم ثقافة الطفل وتنمية وعيه وإبداعه في مجالات متنوعة، فيما ناقشت لجنة الصحة والسكان عددًا من المقترحات الخاصة برفع الوعي الصحي، وبناء شراكات مع جهات فاعلة في هذا المجال، إلى جانب مقترح تنظيم لقاء توعوي لطلاب كلية الطب بـجامعة بدر حول مخاطر العنف ضد الأطفال والنساء.

واستعرضت اللجان الدائمة للطفولة المبكرة، والبحوث والتدريب، والتعليم، ما تم إنجازه بشأن تحديث الاستراتيجية الوطنية لتنمية الطفولة المبكرة، بما يسهم في دعم حقوق الأطفال في مراحلهم العمرية الأولى وتعزيز فرص نموهم وتنميتهم بصورة متكاملة. وفي السياق ذاته، عرضت اللجنة الدائمة لحماية الطفل مقترحًا لحماية الأطفال حتى سن 18 عامًا من مخاطر الإدمان، من خلال تنفيذ برامج توعوية وتدابير وقائية تستهدف الأطفال والأسر، بما يسهم في تعزيز الحماية المجتمعية للأطفال والحفاظ على سلامتهم.

الاجتماع بتوجيه الشكر والتقدير إلى أعضاء مجلس الإدارة، مشيدةً بدورهم الفاعل ومقترحاتهم البنّاءة التي تسهم في دعم جهود المجلس وتعزيز آليات حماية ورعاية الأطفال





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Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Strait Of Hormuz European Countries Israel Gaza Flotilla Activists National Council For Child And Family Developm Sohag Qena Child Marriage Girls' Health Health Issues

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