News about Increased Pension Increase, Delay, and Benefits

The news text highlights various aspects related to the increased pension and changes made in the pension system. It covers the announcement of retreating June payments for 11.5 million citizens, the resolution of cases for 42 thousand beneficiaries, and the preparation of 10 additional post offices for the distribution of June payments to beneficiaries.

يشهد ملف موعد زيادة المعاشات 2026 اهتمامًا واسعًا من ملايين المواطنين خلال الفترة الحالية، خاصة بعد إعلان الهيئة القومية للتأمين الاجتماعي تبكير صرف معاشات يونيو لنحو 11.5 مليون مواطن التنفيذًا لتوجيهات الرئيس عبد الفتاح السيسي، في خطوة تهدف إلى تخفيف الأعباء المعيشية عن أصحاب المعاشات قبل حلول عيد الأضحى المبارك.

بشرى سارة.. التأمينات جاهزة لصرف معاشات يونيو 2026 قبل حلول عيد الأضحى شغيل 10 مكاتب بريد لصرف معاشات مايو بريد في الوادي الجديد Bشرى سارة لأصحاب المعاشات.. صرف 10 آلاف جنيه لـ 42 ألف مستحق قبل عيد الأضحى التأمينات:صرف تسوية المعاشات لـ42 ألف مستحق.. الأح





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