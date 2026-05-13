New Hope for Hantavirus Vaccine: Breakthrough in Developing a New Vaccine

A team of international scientists has revealed a significant breakthrough in developing a new vaccine against the deadly Hantavirus. This comes at a time when health authorities are racing to track down individuals who may have been exposed to the virus after a cruise ship outbreak that resulted in the death of 3 people.

كشف فريق دولي من العلماء عن تقدّم مهم في تطوير لقاح جديد ضد فيروس هانتا القاتل، وذلك في وقت تتسابق فيه الجهات الصحية لتتبع الأشخاص الذين ربما تعرضوا للفيروس بعد تفشيه على متن سفينة سياحية فاخرة أسفر عن وفاة 3 أشخاص.

محاولة إكتشاف لقاح جديد لفيروس هانتا القاتلولا يوجد حتى الآن علاج أو لقاح معتمد ضد فيروس هانتا، الذي قد يؤدي في حال تطوره إلى متلازمة الرئة الناتجة عن هانتا، وهي حالة خطيرة تصل نسبة الوفاة فيها إلى نحو 40%. وأعلن باحثون من University of Bath أنهم نجحوا في تطوير مستضد (Antigen) جديد يستهدف مرض هانتا، وقد أظهرت التجارب المعملية وعلى الحيوانات استجابة مناعية ممتازة وفق وصف الفريق البحثي.

ورغم هذه النتائج المبشرة، أكد العلماء أن اللقاح لا يزال بحاجة إلى مراحل طويلة من التجارب السريرية قبل اعتماده للاستخدام البشري. وقالوا إن تطوير لقاح فعال سيكون خطوة مهمة لإنقاذ الأرواح وتقليل المخاطر المرتبطة بالمرض. انتشار الفيروس والتحذيراتوتزامن هذا التطور مع حالة تأهب دولية بعد تفشي فيروس هانتا على متن سفينة سياحية في المحيط الأطلسي، حيث توفي 3 أشخاص، بينما يخضع عدد من الركاب للعزل الصحي.

تتركز جهود السلطات الصحية حالياً على تتبع المخالطين المحتملين، خاصة أن بعض المصابين قد لا تظهر عليهم الأعراض إلا بعد أسابيع من الإصابة. ما هو فيروس هانتا؟ ويبدأ المرض بأعراض تشبه الإنفلونزا مثل الحمى وآلام العضلات والإرهاق، لكنه قد يتطور بسرعة إلى فشل في الرئة أو الكلى. تحذيرات طبيةويحذر الأطباء من خطورة فيروس هانتا تكمن في صعوبة اكتشافه مبكراً، حيث قد يختلط بأعراض نزلات البرد أو كورونا، ما يؤدي إلى تأخر العلاج.

ويعتمد العلاج حالياً على التدخل الطبي السريع، بما في ذلك الأكسجين الصناعي وأجهزة التنفس والغسيل الكلوي في الحالات الشديدة. تقنيات جديدة في تطوير اللقاحويعمل الباحثون أيضاً على تقنية مبتكرة تُعرف باسم “التثبيت الحراري”، تهدف إلى جعل اللقاح أكثر مقاومة للحرارة، ما يسهل نقله إلى المناطق النائية دون الحاجة إلى التبريد. ويأمل العلماء أن يتم استخدام اللقاح مستقبلاً في الاستجابة السريعة أثناء تفشي الأوبئة، وربما حتى عبر الطائرات بدون طيار





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Hantavirus Vaccine Breakthrough Cruise Ship Outbreak Death Exposure Tracking Vaccine Development Antigen Antibody Response Thermal Stability Emergency Response

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