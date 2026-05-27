New Work Law Determines Official Holidays for Workers, Exempting Regular Holidays and Annual Leave

The new Work Law determines the official holidays for workers, excluding regular holidays and annual leave, which are granted to workers under the law, and excluding annual leave, which is granted to workers under the law, and which is paid in full in both cases. The new Work Law requires employers to grant workers these official holidays, in addition to regular holidays and public holidays, according to the conditions specified by the law, and the number of official holidays per year varies depending on the number of service days in the private sector.

حدد قانون العمل الجديد الإجازات الرسمية التي يحصل عليها العمال، وذلك بخلاف العطلات الرسمية والأعياد، والتي يحصل عليها العمال بموجب القانون، وبعيدًا عن الإجازات السنوية التي يمنحها لهم القانون، والتي تكون بأجر كامل في كلتا الحالتين، حيث يحصل الموظف أو العامل الخاضع لأحكام قانون العمل الجديد على إجازة مدفوعة الأجر، سواء فيما يتعلق بالإجازات السنوية الرسمية، أو إجازة الأعياد والمناسبات المختلفة.

قانون العمل الجديد نص على إلزام صاحب العمل بمنح العمال تلك الإجازات الرسمية، إلى جانب العطلات الرسمية والأعياد، وفقًا لشروط حددها القانون، كما يختلف عدد أيام الإجازات الرسمية السنوية التي يحصل عليها العمال بالقطاع الخاص بحسب عدد أيام الخدمة. الإجازات الرسمية بدون العطلات والأعيا





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Work Law Official Holidays Regular Holidays Annual Leave Private Sector Public Holidays Service Days Employers Workers Conditions Payment Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Exemption Ex

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