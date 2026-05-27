North Korea Defends Nuclear Program, Threatens to Abandon Talks

North Korea's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Kim Son-gyong said that the country will never give up its nuclear weapons, regardless of international pressure, during a speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

أكدت كوريا الشمالية تمسكها الكامل ببرنامجها النووي، معلنة أنها "لن تتخلى أبداً" عن ترسانتها النووية مهما تصاعدت الضغوط الدولية، في موقف يعكس استمرار التوتر بين بيونغ يانغ والولايات المتحدة وحلفائها بشأن ملف نزع السلاح النووي في شبه الجزيرة الكورية.

وجاءت التصريحات على لسان نائب وزيرة الخارجية الكورية الشمالية كيم سون غيونغ خلال كلمة ألقاها أمام الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة، حيث شدد على أن السلاح النووي بالنسبة لبلاده يمثل "حقاً سيادياً" ووسيلة لحماية النظام السياسي والأمن القومي. وقال المسؤول الكوري إن فرض نزع السلاح النووي على بلاده "يعادل التخلي عن السيادة والحق في الوجود". بعد 88 يوماً من العزلة الرقمية..

إيران تعيد الإنترنت تدريجياً ترامب يهدد سلطنة عمان : جاهزون لتدمير أي محاولة للسيطرة على مضيق هرمز وأضاف المسؤول الكوري أن بيونغ يانغ تعتبر امتلاك السلاح النووي ضرورة لمواجهة ما وصفته بـ"التهديدات العسكرية الأمريكية" والتدريبات المشتركة بين الولايات المتحدة وكوريا الجنوبية، والتي ترى فيها كوريا الشمالية تهديداً مباشراً لأمنها واستقرارها. كما أوضح أن بلاده لن تتراجع "تحت أي ظرف" عن هذا التوجه، في إشارة إلى استمرار الجمود في المفاوضات النووية المتعثرة منذ سنوات.

وتأتي هذه التصريحات في وقت تتزايد فيه المخاوف الدولية من توسع القدرات النووية والصاروخية لكوريا الشمالية، خاصة بعد تقارير استخباراتية تحدثت عن استمرار تشغيل منشآت تخصيب اليورانيوم وإجراء تجارب متقدمة على الصواريخ الباليستية. وكانت بيونغ يانغ قد أجرت أول تجربة نووية عام 2006، ومنذ ذلك الحين فرضت عليها الأمم المتحدة والولايات المتحدة سلسلة من العقوبات الاقتصادية والسياسية بهدف الحد من برنامجها النووي.

في المقابل، تركت كوريا الشمالية الباب مفتوحاً أمام الحوار الدبلوماسي، لكنها اشترطت أن يتم ذلك دون المطالبة المسبقة بالتخلي عن أسلحتها النووية. ونقلت تقارير دولية عن الزعيم الكوري الشمالي كيم جونغ أون استعداده للعودة إلى طاولة المفاوضات إذا تخلت واشنطن عن سياسة الضغط والعقوبات، وهو ما يعكس استمرار التعقيد في الملف النووي الكوري





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North Korea Nuclear Program Nuclear Weapons United Nations General Assembly Kim Son-Gyong Nuclear Talks Pressure Threats United States South Korea Iran Internet Trump Emirate Of Oman Mideast Nuclear Weapons Program

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