North Sinai Cultural Center Presents Diverse Cultural and Artistic Activities

The North Sinai Cultural Center, under the leadership of artist Hisham Atta, and in collaboration with the General Directorate of Cultural Palaces, the Canal and Sinai Cultural Region, and the supervision of Ashraf Al-Mishraani, Director General of the Center, has been implementing a diverse range of cultural and artistic activities as part of its summer program.

واصل فرع ثقافة شمال سيناء تنفيذ أجندته المتنوعة من الأنشطة الثقافية والفنية، ضمن فعاليات الهيئة العامة لقصور الثقافة برئاسة الفنان هشام عطوة، وفي إطار برامج وزارة الثقافة بالمحافظات، وتحت إشراف إقليم القناة وسيناء الثقافي برئاسة أحمد يسري، ومتابعة أشرف المشرحاني، مدير عام الفرع .

وأوضحت مديرية الثقافة بشمال سيناء - فى بيان اليوم الخميس، أن قصر ثقافة العريش شهد استمرار فعاليات الأنشطة الصيفية من خلال تنفيذ ورشة للقراءة الحرة، استهدفت تنمية المهارات اللغوية لدى الرواد ، وإكسابهم مفردات جديدة تسهم في تحسين قدراتهم على التعبير والتحليل ومتابعة الأحداث، إلى جانب ترسيخ عادة القراءة وتعزيز حب الكتاب بين رواد القصر. كما نظمت مسابقة في المعلومات العامة قدمتها الطفلة سلمى محمد، إحدى رواد القصر، بهدف تشجيع الأطفال على البحث عن المعلومات وتبادل المعرفة وتنمية مهارات التفكير والثقافة العامة.

وفي إطار دعم المواهب الأدبية، تواصلت لقاءات نادي أدب الطفل تحت إشراف وتوجيه الكاتب والشاعر محمد ناجي، حيث شهدت مشاركة عدد من الموهوبين والمبدعين في مجالات التأليف الأدبي والإلقاء، بما يسهم في صقل قدراتهم الإبداعية وتنمية مهاراتهم الفنية. وفي سياق متصل، واصل بيت ثقافة 30 يونيو نشاطه الثقافي من خلال تنظيم ورشة حكي بعنوان «كيفية ترشيد استهلاك المياه» تناول سليمان منصور مدير البيت، أهمية الحفاظ على الموارد المائية وضرورة ترشيد الاستهلاك، وأكد على أهمية نشر الوعي المجتمعي بأساليب الحفاظ على المياه باعتبارها أحد أهم الموارد الحيوية.

من جانبها، نظمت مكتبة العبور ورشة للقراءة الحرة بإشراف هبة محمود، مديرة المكتبة، بهدف تنمية قدرات الأطفال على التركيز والانتباه، وتعزيز مهارات البحث والاستكشاف، وتشجيعهم على الاستفادة من مصادر المعرفة المتنوعة للوصول إلى المعلومات. وفي بيت ثقافة المساعيد، تنوعت الفعاليات بين الثقافي والفني والترفيهي، حيث تم عرض فيلم للأطفال بعنوان «Dragon» باستخدام جهاز الفيديو بروجكتور، إلى جانب تنفيذ ورشة حكي عن الهجرة النبوية الشريفة قدمتها سلوى برعي، تناولت خلالها أحداث الهجرة النبوية وأهم الدروس المستفادة منها.

كما شهدت الفعاليات تنفيذ ورشة فنية لصناعة مجسم لغار حراء، بالإضافة إلى فقرة فنية تضمنت تقديم أغنية «أم النبي» بصوت الطالبة لوجين محمد صالح، بمصاحبة فريق كورال بيت ثقافة المساعيد، وذلك تحت إشراف أحمد صابر، مدير البيت. وتأتي هذه الأنشطة في إطار حرص الهيئة العامة لقصور الثقافة على تقديم برامج ثقافية وفنية متكاملة تسهم في تنمية الوعي والمعرفة لدى الأطفال والنشء، واكتشاف مواهبهم ورعايتها، وتعزيز القيم الإيجابية لديهم، بما يدعم الدور التنويري للثقافة في بناء الإنسان المصري وصناعة أجيال أكثر وعياً وإبداعاً





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