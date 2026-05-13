NCAH-Mohamed Atwi Reveals Plans by Egyptian Club to Develop Youth Talent | African Premier League News

The Egyptian club is engaging experts from abroad to reshape their youth talent development structure. A key figure in such plans is vice-president Yassin Mansour. Elite star Neolin Mendy could play a key role as the main assistant to replacement coach Ryan Giggs.

NEWS TEXT كشف الإعلامي محمد طارق أضا عن تحركات النادي الأهلي من أجل تطوير قطاع الناشئين بالنادي، وذلك في ظل رغبة كبيرة من نائب رئيس النادي ياسين منصور في ذلك.

أمير هشام: السنغالي ميندي يدخل دائرة الترشيحات في الأهلي لخلافة ديانجعمرو أنور يقترب من رئاسة قطاع الناشئين في الأهلي أحمد السيد: ربط الرواتب بالبطولات خطوة تحفيزية.. والأهلي يعمل بسرية في الصفقات البطولات تساوي فلوس.. الأهلي يضع نظاما جديدا لتجديد عقود نجومه أمير هشام: يورشيتش يرحب بتدريب الأهلي.. ولكنوقال محمد أضا، خلال برنامج «الماتش»، عبر قناة «صدى البلد»، «قلنا قبل نحو شهر ونصف أن حلم ياسين منصور الاستثمار وتطوير قطاعات الناشئين بالنادي الأهلي».

وأردف قائلًا: «ياسين منصور حلمه أن يقوم باستثمارات في قطاعات الناشئين، وتم وضع خطة كبيرة جدًا وبدأ تنفيذها قبل يوم وذلك من خلال رحلة قام بها سيد عبد الحفيظ، عضو مجلس إدارت للنادي، إلى بلجيكا وهولندا». وذكر أضا أن سيد عبد الحفيظ سافر إلى بلجيكا وهولندا في الأيام الماضية، في إطار التحركات الخاصة لإعادة هيكلة قطاع الناشئين بالنادي.

وأوضح أضا أن عبد الحفيظ عقد في رحلة بلجيكا خمس اجتماعات مع مدربين أجانب للاستقرار على اختيار اثنين منهم لتولي منصب المدير الفني لقطاع الناشئين والمدير الاستراتيجي للتطوير، على أن يعمل الثنائي تحت إشراف مدير عام مصري للقطاع. في رحلة هولندا عقد مسؤولو الأهلي جلسات من المختصين والمسؤولين التابعين لنادي أياكس أمستردام، لبحث إمكانية تطبيق نفس الإستراتيجية الفنية والتربوية الخاصة بقطاع الناشئين بالنادي الهولندي داخل الأهلي، وذلك عبر الاستعانة بخمسة مدربين لفرق القطاع المختلفة، بالإضافة إلى مدرب فني أجنبي للقطاع مع استمرار وجود مدير قطاع مصري





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Egyptian Club Abu Dhabi United NCAH Abdulrahman Abbas Yaqoob Ibrahim El Hussein El Muhandiseen Boca Juniors Jesper Sögaard Rashad Alshahrani

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