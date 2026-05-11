NEWS TEXT: LATEST DEVELOPMENTS IN CRIMINAL CASES

This news text provides updates on several ongoing criminal cases, including a case of issuing fake checks, a case of money laundering through real estate and vehicles, a case of a father beating his son, a case of a baby falling off a train, a case of a currency trader losing 3 million pounds in 24 hours, a case of a fashion designer being sentenced to 3 years in prison for issuing a fake check, and the prices of beef and mutton before Eid Al-Adha.

NEWS TEXT: بالحبس لمدة 3 سنوات، وتغريمه 50 ألف جنيه، في القضية المقيدة برقم 2915 لسنة 2026 جنح القاهرة، على خلفية اتهامه بإصدار شيكات دون رصيد لصالح رجل الأعمالوشهدت جلسات المحاكمة تداول مستندات وأوراق القضية، حيث استمعت المحكمة إلى دفوع الطرفين قبل إصدار حكمها بحبس المتهم 3 سنوات وتغريمه ماليًا.

من القضايا المتكررة أمام المحاكم، نظرًا لارتباطها بالمعاملات التجارية والمالية، حيث ينص القانون على عقوبات مشددة حال ثبوت الاتهام، باعتبارها من الجرائم التي تمس الثقة في التعاملات المالية. ومن المتوقع أن تشهد القضية تطورات جديدة خلال الفترة المقبلة، خاصة فيما يتعلق بإجراءات تنفيذ الحكم والطعن عليه وفقًا للقانون. ضربة أمنية جديدة.. غسل أموال بـ100 مليون جنيه عبر عقارات وسيارات وشركات ضربة أمنية جديدة..

غسل أموال بـ100 مليون جنيه عبر عقارات وسيارات وشركات «حبس أب وكفالة».. حكم قضائي على عامل ضرب ابنه في الشيخ زايد رضيع على رصيف القطار.. لغز ينكشف وحمل سفاح يقود لضبط الأم في الباجور زلزال جديد في السوق السوداء.. سقوط تجار عملة بـ3 ملايين جنيه خلال 24 ساعة رفض استئناف مصمم أزياء وتأييد حبسه 3 سنوات في قضية شيك دون رصيد أسعار الأضاحي 2026 في مصر..

خريطة كاملة لأسعار الخراف والعجول قبل عيد الأضحى ذروة الموجة الحارة تضرب البلاد غدًا.. تحذير عاجل من الأرصاد للمواطني





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CRIMINAL CASES FAKE CHECKS MONEY LAUNDERING FATHER BEATING SON BABY FALLING OFF TRAIN CURRENCY TRADER LOSING MONEY FASHION DESIGNER SENTENCED BEET AND MUTTON PRICES

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