NID: Alesha Abu Zere denies rumors of his father's will to leave the coffin in the theater.

As the family of the late actor, Ahmd Abu Zere, was dealing with the bad news, there was also negative rumors. He denied rumors of his father's will explaining the damage done to his family's pain. He requested accuracy and cared for his family.

NEWS TEXT: نفي أحمد أبو زهرة صحة ما تم تداوله بشأن وجود وصية من والده بخروج جنازته من المسرح، مؤكدًا أن هذه الأنباء عارية تمامًا من الصحة.

أحمد أبو زهرة يرد على الشائعات: ارحمونا في هذه اللحظة. بيان منشور عبر صفحته الرسمية على فيسبوك. أحمد أبو زهرة يرد على الشائعات في okolností موت الفنان الكبير عبد الرحمن أبو زهرة واستنكاره لصحافة الشائعات. بعد وفاة الفنان القدير عبدالرحمن أبو زهرة، تسبب خبره في حالة واسعة من الحزن بين الجمهور والمحبي.

أول تعليق من نقابة المهن التمثيلية بعد وفاة عبدالرحمن أبو زهرة. الفيديو: صدمة فتوح أحمد على الهواء بسبب وفاة عبدالرحمن أبو زهرة





masrawy / 🏆 6. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ahmad Abu Zere Denies Rumors Of His Father's W Entertainment Abdulrahim Abu Zere Warned Against The Spread Of Rumors Abdulrahim Abu Zere Death

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