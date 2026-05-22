Natural Visual Phenomena: Phosphenes and Their Causes

The text discusses the common experience of seeing flashing lights or patterns when closing one's eyes, which can be attributed to phosphenes, a natural visual phenomenon. It explains that phosphenes are caused by the pressure on the eye and the interaction of the brain with the visual cortex during rapid eye movement (REM) sleep. The text also mentions that phosphenes are more common in children and can be perceived as various shapes, colors, or distant objects.

هل سبق لك بأن أغلقت عينيك لتفاجأ بعرض بصري يتألف من ومضات ضوئية وأشكال دوامة تسبح في الظلام؟ هذا الموقف الشائع كثيرًا ما يثير الحيرة، ويقود البعض للشك في إصابتهم بمرض عيني أو هلوسة عابرة.

، نتيجة الضغط على العين وهو ما يؤدي إلى ظهور أضواء ساطعة وألوان مختلفة، وهو أمر طبيعي للغاية، وخاصة إذا شعر بها الأطفال، وفق تقرير نشرته صحيفة «ميرور» البريطانية، عن هيئة الخدمات الصحية الوطنية. يُعد تفسير الظواهر المتحركة عند إغماض العينين، حسب الدكتور مزهر، أن 75% من الناس رأوا هذه الأضواء عند النوم عندما كانوا أطفالًا، كما يصفها البعض أنها ألوان وأنماط، أو نجوم أو كواكب عائمة، بينما البعض الآخر يصفها بالمجرات البعيدة، وإن العلماء ليسوا متأكدين تمامًا من أسبابها الرئيسية، ولكن هناك بعض النظريات السائدة حول كيفية حدوثها.

الظاهرة التي تحدث داخل العين، أطلق عليها «الفوسفين» وهي عبارة عن إحساس إبصاري بإثارة الشبكية والعين مغلقة، كما انها تتمثل في ظهور نقاط أضواء وهمية ونقاط على شكلعند فرك العينين أو الضغط عليها، كما أن تلك الظواهر تتمثل في تداخل المجال المغناطيسي الذي يشير إلى جزيئات الضوء التي تتولد داخل شبكية العين. وعادة ما تحدث هذه الظاهرة البصرية وهي رؤية الأنماط الدوامة أو ومضات من الضوء عند إغلاق العين، عند الضغط بلطف على الجفون المغلقة، خلال لحظات نوم حركة العين السريعة أو حسب ما أطلق عليها (REM)، وذلك بسبب التغيرات المفاجئة في التعرض للضوء





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Phosphenes Visual Phenomena Eye Pressure REM Sleep Children's Experiences

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