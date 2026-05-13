Oil Prices Retreat Slightly in Asian Trade Amid Iran Tensions and Supply Disruptions

Oil prices retreated slightly during Asian trade on Wednesday, after three consecutive strong gains, as traders continue to assess shipping disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and monitor US inventory data. Brent crude for July delivery fell 0.4% to $107.36 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for July delivery dropped 0.3% to $101.91 per barrel.

تراجعت أسعار النفط بشكل طفيف خلال التعاملات الآسيوية اليوم، الأربعاء، بعد 3 جلسات متتالية من المكاسب القوية، حيث انخفضت عقود خام برنت تسليم يوليو بنسبة 0.4% إلى 107.36 دولار للبرميل، فيما تراجعت عقود خام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي بنسبة 0.3% إلى 101.91 دولار للبرميل.

وكان الخامان قد قفزا بأكثر من 3% خلال الجلسة السابقة. ولا تزال الأسواق في حالة ترقب بعد تصريحات الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب التي وصف فيها فرص التوصل إلى وقف إطلاق نار مع إيران بأنها «تعتمد على أجهزة الإنعاش»، مع رفضه أحدث رد إيراني على مقترحات السلام المدعومة أمريكيًا، ما زاد المخاوف من استمرار الصراع لفترة أطول.

ويظل مضيق هرمز، الذي يمر عبره عادة نحو خُمس استهلاك النفط العالمي، مغلقًا إلى حد كبير أمام الحركة التجارية بعد تشديد إيران القيود عقب اندلاع الحرب في وقت سابق من العام الجاري. وقالت إدارة معلومات الطاقة الأمريكية، أمس الثلاثاء، إنها تتوقع استمرار الإغلاق الفعلي للمضيق حتى أواخر مايو، ما سيؤدي إلى سحب أكبر بكثير من المتوقع من المخزونات العالمية.

وقدرت الإدارة أن تنخفض المخزونات العالمية بمقدار 2.6 مليون برميل يوميًا خلال العام الحالي، فيما قد يبلغ متوسط أسعار خام برنت نحو 106 دولارات للبرميل خلال مايو ويونيو. كما تراقب الأسواق القمة المرتقبة بين ترامب والرئيس الصيني شي جين بينج في بكين غداً وبعد غد، حيث من المتوقع أن تشمل المناقشات الحرب مع إيران والتوترات التجارية والرسوم الجمركية وأمن الطاقة.

ومن المقرر أن يصل ترامب إلى بكين مساء اليوم الأربعاء، على أن تُعقد اجتماعات ثنائية ومأدبة رسمية غداً الخميس، تليها محادثات إضافية الجمعة. وفي الولايات المتحدة، أظهرت بيانات معهد البترول الأمريكي الصادرة مساء أمس تراجع مخزونات النفط الخام بمقدار 2.188 مليون برميل خلال الأسبوع المنتهي في 8 مايو الجاري في رابع انخفاض أسبوعي متتالٍ. كما استوعبت الأسواق بيانات مؤشر أسعار المستهلك الأمريكي الصادرة الثلاثاء، والتي أظهرت استمرار الضغوط التضخمية، ما يزيد تعقيد توقعات السياسة النقدية لمجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي.

وينتظر المستثمرون الآن صدور بيانات مؤشر أسعار المنتجين الأمريكي لاحقًا للحصول على إشارات إضافية بشأن ضغوط الأسعار الأساسية والخطوات المقبلة للبنك المركزي الأمريكي. ويرى محللون أن استمرار أسعار الفائدة الأمريكية عند مستويات مرتفعة لفترة أطول قد يبطئ نمو الطلب العالمي على الوقود، وهو ما قد يخفف جزئيًا من مكاسب الأسعار الناتجة عن اضطرابات الإمدادات





ElBaladOfficial / 🏆 11. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Oil Prices Brent Crude West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude Iran Tensions Shipping Disruptions Inventory Data US Inventory Data US Inventory Data Iran Tensions Shipping Disruptions Inventory Data Iran Tensions Shipping Disruptions Inventory Data Iran Tensions Shipping Disruptions Inventory Data

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bitcoin Prices Stabilize Amid Political Tensions, but Uncertainty RemainsBitcoin prices stabilized during Monday's trading, ending a wave of recovery that had occurred over the weekend. Tensions between the United States and Iran, as well as the upcoming FOMC meeting, contributed to the decline in cryptocurrency prices. Ethereum, Ripple, Binance Coin, Solana, Cardano, and $TRUMP saw varying levels of gains and losses.

Read more »

نتنياهو: ترامب يريد دخول إيران.. وهناك مساع من الدول العربية لتعميق تحالفها مع إسرائيلIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claims that US President Donald Trump wants to enter Iran, while there are efforts from Arab countries to strengthen their alliance with Israel.

Read more »

نتنياهو: ترامب يريد دخول إيران.. وهناك مساع من الدول العربية لتعميق تحالفها مع إسرائيلIsraeli Prime Minister Netanyahu says that US President Trump wants to enter Iran, and there are efforts from Arab countries to strengthen their alliance with Israel.

Read more »

President Trump Attacks US Media, Claims Iran Has Superior Military CapabilitiesPresident Donald Trump has launched a scathing attack on US media, accusing them of spreading "fake news" and presenting a distorted image of Iran's military capabilities during the recent tensions between the two countries. Trump made the claims in a tweet, stating that reports suggesting Iran has been performing well militarily against the US are "a disgrace" and "a disgrace to our country." He also claimed that the US Navy has "destroyed" the Iranian Navy and that Iran's military capabilities have been "wiped out." However, he did not provide any evidence to support his claims.

Read more »

ترامب يشدد: أولوية إدارته مع الملف الإيراني تحسم وقف طهران لامتلاك السلاح النوويAmerican President Donald Trump reinforces his administration's priority of preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, weighing potential economic consequences.

Read more »

American Intelligence Assessment: Iran Regains Access to Most Missile Sites and BasesAccording to a classified American intelligence assessment, Iran has regained the ability to access most of its missile sites and bases, despite the intense strikes by the US and Israel on Iran's military infrastructure in recent months. The assessment comes at a time of heightened tension in the region due to the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, as well as tensions related to the Strait of Hormuz and the stalled nuclear negotiations.

Read more »