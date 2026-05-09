OpenAI Announces New Plugin for Google Chrome that Delivers Programmatic Coding Intelligience Directly within the Browser

OpenAI, a leading AI research company, has announced the launch of a new plugin for Google Chrome, based on their advanced Codex model. This step aims to integrate the power of smart programming directly into the world's most widely used web browser, making it easier for developers to write and analyze complex programming code with just a few clicks. The plugin acts as a bridge between user interfaceand the extensive capabilities of the Codex model, enabling the conversion of simplenatural language commands into sophisticated programming instructions. It also supports a wide range of programming languages, including popular ones such as Python, JavaScript, and HTML, making it a valuable tool not only for professionals but also for hobbyists and students.

أعلنت شركة OpenAI عن إطلاق إضافة (Plugin) جديدة لمتصفح جوجل كروم تعتمد على نموذج Codex المتطور، في خطوة تهدف إلى دمج قدرات البرمجة الذكية مباشرة داخل بيئة المتصفح الأكثر انتشاراً عالمياً، مما سيسهل على المطورين كتابة وتحليل الأكواد البرمجية بضغطة زر.

الإضافة الجديدة تعمل كجسر بين واجهة المستخدم وقدرات نموذج Codex الضخمة، حيث يمكنها فهم السياق البرمجي للمواقع وتقديم اقتراحات فورية لتصحيح الأخطاء أو شرح الوظائف البرمجية المعقدة. تدعم الإضافة الجديدة مجموعة واسعة من لغات البرمجة الأكثر طلباً مثل Python وJavaScript وHTML، مما يجعلها أداة قوية للمهنيين، والهواة، والطلاب أيضاً. تسمح هذه الخطوة بتعزيز الإنتاجية البرمجية، حيث يمكن للمستخدمين استدعاء الإضافة لتوليد قوالب برمجية (Snippets) أو حتى بناء تطبيقات صغيرة داخل المتصفح.

وقد تعزز أيضاً جهود OpenAI في الهيمنة على سوق أدوات المساعدة البرمجية، مما يجعل الذكاء الاصطناعي متاحاً للمبرمج في كل خطوة، مما يفتح الباب أمام جيل جديد من التطبيقات التي تُبنى بسرعة البرق وبأقل مجهود بشري ممكن





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