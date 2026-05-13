Opinion of the Azhar on the Ruling of Sacrifice and Wisdom of its Regulation

The passage discusses the ruling of sacrifice (Aghzaha in Arabic) and the wisdom of its regulation. The Azhar's view is that the sacrifice is a sunnah, not a duty, and is mainly recommended for those who have the means. On the other hand, Imam Abu Hanifa reinforces the belief that sacrifice is a mandatory duty for living Muslims, as for their financial capability.

جوتيريتش يشيد بجهود مصر في دعم غزة والسودان.. والرئيس السيسي: ندعم الجهود السلمية لتسوية النزاعات مع اقتراب عيد الأضحى المبارك، تتزايد تساؤلات المسلمين حول حكم الأضحية والحكمة من مشروعيتها، باعتبارها واحدة من أبرز الشعائر المرتبطة بهذه المناسبة الدينية، وفي هذا السياق، أوضح مركز الأزهر العالمي للفتوى الإلكترونية أن جمهور الفقهاء ذهبوا إلى أن الأضحية سُنَّة مؤكدة وليست واجبة، وهو الرأي الراجح لدى أغلب العلماء.

إلى أن هذا الرأي استند إلى حديث النبي ﷺ: «إذا دخلت العشر، وأراد أحدكم أن يضحي، فلا يمس من شعره وبشره شيئًا»، والذي رواه الإمام مسلم، موضحًا أن قول النبي ﷺ «وأراد أحدكم» يدل على أن الأضحية ليست فرضًا على كل مسلم، وإنما سُنَّة مؤكدة لمن استطاع إليها سبيلًا، في المقابل، يرى الإمام أبو حنيفة أن الأضحية واجبة على المسلم المقيم القادر ماديًا. وبيّن الأزهر أن الحكم يختلف في حالة النذر، إذ اتفق الفقهاء على وجوب الوفاء بالأضحية إذا نذرها المسلم، سواء كانت أضحية محددة بعينها أو غير bestimmtenيته





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