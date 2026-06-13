Organization Uncovers Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Local and Foreign Workers in Chad

A report by Doctors Without Borders reveals a pattern of sexual abuse and exploitation by some local and foreign workers in Chad, targeting underage girls and offering them food, work, or sexual favors in exchange for assistance or job opportunities. The report also mentions the organization's investigation into allegations of sexual exploitation and mistreatment of refugees and its employees in refugee camps in Chad.

كشفت منظمة أطباء بلا حدود، عن نمط من الإساءة والاستغلال الجنسي من قبل بعض موظفيها المحليين والأجانب العاملين في تشاد على طول الحدود السودانية، حيث استهدفوا في بعض الحالات فتيات قاصرات، أو قاموا بمقايضة الطعام أو العمل بممارسة العلاقة المحرمة مع لاجئين، وذلك وفقًا لمذكرة داخلية سرية حصلت عليها وكالة أسوشيتد برس.

مأساة اللاجئات السودانيات في تشادوخلص تقرير منظمة أطباء بلا حدود، الذي نشرته وكالة أسوشيتد برس لأول مرة يوم السبت، إلى 59 ادعاءً بالإساءة، وأشار إلى فصل 18 موظفًا ومنعهم من العمل مستقبلًا. مصر والإمارات تبحثان هاتفياً تطورات الأزمة الإيرانية ومستجدات غزة والسودانمصر تؤكد لواشنطن رفض الكيانات الموازية في السودان والتمسك باستقرار ليبيا والقرن الأفريقيوفي بعض الحالات، أوضحت المنظمة لوكالة أسوشيتد برس أنه تعذر التحقق من صحة الادعاءات أو تحديد هوية الجناة، كما أشار التقرير إلى أن بعض حالات الاستغلال المتكررة توحي باحتمالية وجود"اتجار جنسي" منظم.

وقالت المنظمة إنها بدأت تحقيقًا استمر لعدة أشهر استجابةً لتقرير وكالة أسوشيتد برس الذي أفاد بأن نساءً اتهمن موظفين باستغلالهن جنسيًا في مخيمات النزوح في تشاد، حيث فرّ مئات الآلاف من ضحايا الحرب الأهلية المدمرة في السودان، والتي دخلت عامها الرابع. أشاد التقرير بوكالة أسوشيتد برس لدورها المحوري كجهة خارجية كاشفة للانتهاكات.

مخيمات اللاجئين في تشادتشير نتائج منظمة أطباء بلا حدود، إحدى أكبر جهات التوظيف وأكبر منظمات الإغاثة في مخيمات اللاجئين شرق تشاد، إلى أن الانتهاكات كانت أكثر انتشارًا مما تم الإبلاغ عنه سابقًا. في الحالات التي رصدتها أسوشيتد برس في تشاد عام ٢٠٢٤، أفادت النساء بأن أشخاصًا كان من المفترض أن يحموهنّ - من العاملين في المجال الإنساني وقوات الأمن المحلية - عرضوا عليهنّ المال، وتسهيل حصولهنّ على المساعدات، وتوفير فرص عمل مقابل ممارسة الجنس، ويُعدّ هذا النوع من الاستغلال الجنسي جريمة في تشاد.

أوتشا: الأمم المتحدة تواصل إيصال المساعدات لمئات الآلاف في السودانالسودان يدين الاعتداءات الإيرانية التي استهدفت الكويت والبحرينوأشارت منظمة أطباء بلا حدود في تقريرها إلى أن الحالات التي تم رصدها في تشاد تبرز بشكل خاص نظرًا لتخصيصها موارد إضافية لمكافحة الانتهاكات ومنعها. كما ذكرت المذكرة أن هذه النتائج لا تمثل سوى جزء بسيط من الحقيقة، حيث ترددت العديد من النساء في الإفصاح عن تجاربهنّ علنًا.

رداً على استفسارات حول المذكرة، وصفت منظمة أطباء بلا حدود التقرير بأنه"تحليل داخلي صريح" كشف عن مواطن الخلل في الأنظمة. وتراوحت مزاعم سوء السلوك، وعددها 59، بين التحرش الجنسي والاستغلال والإيذاء، و"تمثل انتهاكاً خطيراً لقيم ومسؤوليات منظمة أطباء بلا حدود، ونحن نأسف بشدة للضرر الذي لحق بهم". وأشارت المنظمة في بيانها إلى أنها تعمل في بيئات يكون فيها الناس ضعفاء ويعتمدون على المساعدات الإنسانية، مما يخلق اختلالات في موازين القوى ومخاطر إساءة المعاملة التي يجب معالجتها.

وأكدت أن التحقيقات تهدف إلى التصدي الاستباقي لهذه الانتهاكات. الآلية الخماسية بشأن السودان تؤكد التزامها بدعم عملية سياسية شاملة يقودها السودانيو





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Doctors Without Borders Sexual Abuse Exploitation Local Workers Foreign Workers Chad Refugees Sexual Favors Sexual Exploitation Sexual Abuse Allegations Investigation Sexual Mistreatment Sexual Favors Allegations Sexual Exploitation Allegations Sexual Abuse Pattern Sexual Exploitation Pattern Sexual Mistreatment Pattern

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