Overview and Key Points of Calcium and Vitamin D Study on Falls Prevention

This news text discusses a recent study published in the British Medical Journal that suggests that taking calcium and vitamin D supplements may not be effective in preventing falls and fractures among the elderly. The study involved over 153,000 people and analyzed 69 randomized controlled trials.

كشفت دراسة حديثة منشورة في المجلة الطبية البريطانية أن تناول مكملات الكالسيوم وفيتامين D قد لا يكون فعالًا في الوقاية من كسور العظام أو السقوط لدى كبار السن، رغم الاعتماد عليها لسنوات طويلة ضمن خطط الوقاية من هشاشة العظام.

مكملات الكالسيوم وفيتامين D According to the study, reported in the Telegraph, researchers from Canada analyzed the results of 69 randomized controlled trials involving more than 153,000 people to assess the impact of calcium and vitamin D supplements on the risk of fractures and falls with age. The results showed that taking calcium or vitamin D, either separately or together, had a “modest or negligible” effect in reducing the risk of fractures, including vertebral and hip fractures, as well as falls among the elderly.

One-third of people over the age of 65 fall at least once a year, which increases the likelihood of fractures and loss of independence. Although common belief suggests that calcium and vitamin D supplements protect bones, the study did not provide sufficient evidence to endorse their routine use for this purpose. Reasons for headache The study also emphasized that the results may not apply to people with specific bone diseases or who are taking medication to treat osteoporosis.

It also recommended seeking individual advice on how to prevent falls. The study did find that the best ways to maintain bone health and reduce the risk of falling include: Regular physical exercise Improving balance and movement Healthy eating regimen rich in natural calcium Sustain moderate exposure to sunlight for vitamin D production Getting personalized advice on how to prevent falls is crucial.

Vitamin D and calcium are essential for maintaining bone and tooth health, regulating calcium and phosphate levels, and muscle, bone, and tooth strength. Although the study suggests that vitamin D supplements may have no effect, it remains vital to maintain adequate levels of this vitamin to support bone health. The recommended daily intake of calcium for adults is about 700 mg, depending on the source.

For better health, it is advisable to obtain calcium naturally from food rather than relying solely on dietary supplements





ElBaladOfficial / 🏆 11. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Calcium And Vitamin D Supplements Fall Prevention Study Findings Best Prevention Measures Vitamin D And Calcium Essential For Health

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