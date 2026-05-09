Perplexity launches official macOS app aiming to rival Apple and Microsoft in AI search market

Perplexity, a smart search platform, announced the launch of its official macOS app, designed to integrate the innovative search experience into MacBook devices. The app promises seamless integration, enabling macOS users to access the intelligent search engine directly through keystroke shortcuts. Furthermore, it allows users to ask questions about their open files and documents, enabling precise and accurate searches without the need for traditional web browsers.

أعلنت منصة البحث الذكية " Perplexity " عن إطلاق تطبيقها الرسمي المخصص لأجهزة"ماك" (macOS)، في خطوة تهدف إلى نقل تجربة البحث التوليدي من متصفحات الويب إلى قلب الحواسيب الشخصية، ولتنافس بذلك كبار اللاعبين في سوق الذكاء الاصطناعي مثل أبل ومايكروسوفت.

تكامل عميق مع نظام macOSيستهدف التطبيق الجديد توفير تجربة مستخدم أكثر سلاسة وسرعة، حيث يتيح لمقتني أجهزة الماك الوصول إلى محرك الإجابات الذكي عبر اختصارات لوحة المفاتيح مباشرة. وتتميز هذه النسخة بقدرتها على التفاعل مع الملفات والنصوص المفتوحة على الجهاز، مما يسمح للمستخدمين بطرح أسئلة حول مستنداتهم أو البحث عن معلومات معقدة دون الحاجة لفتح المتصفح التقليدي





ElBaladOfficial / 🏆 11. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Perplexity Macos Apple Microsoft AI Search Search Engine Smart Search Platform Smart Search Experience Intelligent Search Engine Integrated Search Experience

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

تسوية ضخمة مع مالكي آيفون.. أزمة سيري تتصاعد فما القصةوافقت شركة آبل على دفع 250 مليون دولار لتسوية دعوى قضائية جماعية اتهمتها بتضليل المستخدمين بشأن توفر مزايا الذكاء الاصطناعي “Apple Intelligence”، التي روّجت لها عند إطلاق هواتف آيفون جديدة قبل عامين.

Read more »

Dollar Stable in Egyptian Banks, Tumbling in Egypt TodayThe largest dollar in Egypt's last transactions and official market transactions on May 8, 2026 remained unchanged. The highest price reached 52.69 Egyptian pounds for purchase and 52.79 Egyptian pounds for sale at Saib Bank. The dollar tumbled in Egypt today, losing more than one pound in consecutive withdrawals. New movements in the dollar's price this morning... where is it now?

Read more »

اختارت لون الفستان ولم يستخدم AI.. محمد سيف تكشف كواليس جلسة تصوير شيرين عبد الوهابكشف المصور الفوتوغرافي الشهير محمد سيف، كواليس جلسة التصوير التي خصعت لها الفنانة شيرين عبد الوهاب،

Read more »

تنسيق الجامعات 2026: الجامعات الأهلية تعلق باب التقديم بشكل مبكر للطلاب للعام الدراسي الجديد 2026-2027The Higher Education Ministry announced the opening of applications for the 2026-2027 academic year from private universities, aiming to expand the number of public universities and modernize academic programs, as well as connecting scientific research to the needs of industry and the global job market.

Read more »

Stability in Egyptian Pound vis-a-vis Dollar Continues First Trading of the MonthThe Egyptian Pound recorded the lowest price of the month in the official foreign exchange market, the first trading day of May 2026. The lowest price was reached as 52.57 EGP for buying and 52.67 EGP for selling at the Emirates National and Arab International Bank (ENA)

Read more »

Google Unveils New Wearable Device - Fitbit Air, a Revolutionary Smartwatch without a Traditional Screen, Powered by AIGoogle unveiled its new wearable device, the Fitbit Air, a revolutionary smartwatch without a traditional screen. The device relies heavily on AI to act as a personal fitness coach, engaging users through voice and sensor-based feedback.

Read more »